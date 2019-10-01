Enfission and Lightbridge to Participate in Two Upcoming International Nuclear Energy Industry Conferences

Enfission and Lightbridge to Highlight Successful Demonstration of High-Temperature Coextrusion Process for Lightbridge Fuel™ Surrogate Rods

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR), a nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that Enfission and Lightbridge management will participate in two upcoming international nuclear energy conferences.

On October 21, 2019, Jim Malone, Vice President, Fuel Development at Enfission and Senior Vice President, Chief Nuclear Fuel Development Officer at Lightbridge will participate in the U.S.-EU High-Level Industrial Forum on Small Modular Reactors (SMR) in Brussels, Belgium. The invitation-only event, hosted by The European Commission (EC) and U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), will feature both light water and advanced reactor technologies. U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and EC Commissioner of Energy and Climate Miguel Arias Canete will headline the event.

The U.S.-EU High-Level Industrial Forum will examine the challenges and opportunities associated with using SMR technologies as part of the future energy systems. To this end, the forum will bring together business stakeholders and government authorities to discuss technology impacts, potential financial support frameworks, and licensing/regulatory issues that can affect timely and cost-effective deployment.

On November 12-14, 2019, Enfission, Lightbridge and Framatome management will also participate in the International Framework for Nuclear Energy Cooperation (IFNEC) Conference being held in Washington, DC at The Hilton Washington DC National Mall. The specific topic of IFNEC Global Ministerial, hosted by U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry is "Bringing the World SMRs and Advanced Nuclear.”

The event will address the future of nuclear energy, featuring visionary perspectives of ministers and esteemed experts from around the world, and cover a variety of topics including the near-term adoption of small-modular reactors, their role in solving global problems, forward-thinking financing, revolutionizing the regulatory environment and innovative applications for clean energy systems.

Seth Grae, CEO of Enfission and Lightbridge Corporation commented, "We are honored to join leading experts from around the world in discussions on the meaningful role of SMRs in meeting the European Union and U.S. clean energy objectives at these premier industry conferences. We look forward to highlighting the recent successful demonstration of the high-temperature coextrusion process of our advanced nuclear fuel, and how the manufactured rods will be used to validate ongoing computer modeling in France, an IFNEC member country, with our partners at Framatome through the Enfission joint venture.”

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is a nuclear fuel technology development company based in Reston, Virginia, USA. The Company develops proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technologies for current and future reactors, which significantly enhances the economics and safety of nuclear power, operating about 1000° C cooler than standard fuel. In January 2018, Lightbridge and Framatome, Inc. formed a 50-50 joint venture, Enfission, LLC, to develop, license, manufacture, and sell nuclear fuel assemblies based on Lightbridge-designed metallic fuel technology and other advanced nuclear fuel intellectual property. Enfission has the exclusive rights to this technology and is responsible for the development of manufacturing processes and fuel assembly designs for pressurized water reactors (PWRs), boiling water reactors (BWRs), water-cooled small modular reactors, and water-cooled research reactors developed around this intellectual property. PWRs and BWRs constitute the most widely used reactor types in the world. Four large electric utilities that generate about half the nuclear power in the US already advise Lightbridge on fuel development and deployment. In addition to distributions from Enfission based on the parties’ ownership interest in the joint venture, Lightbridge anticipates receiving future licensing revenues in connection with sales by Enfission of nuclear fuel incorporating its intellectual property. Lightbridge also provides comprehensive advisory services for established and emerging nuclear programs based on a philosophy of transparency, non-proliferation, safety and operational excellence. For more information please visit: www.ltbridge.com.

About Enfission

Enfission is a US-based 50-50 joint venture between Lightbridge Corporation and Framatome. Enfission was established January 25, 2018 to complete the development, regulatory licensing, and commercial deployment worldwide of nuclear fuel assemblies based on multi-lobe metallic twisted fuel technology. Enfission will produce Lightbridge Fuel™ assemblies initially for operators of U.S. commercial nuclear power plants, then follow with production of Lightbridge Fuel™ assemblies for other types of reactors and for markets around the world. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.enfission.net.



