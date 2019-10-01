ASEAN-6 Air Conditioner Market Report, 2019-2023 - Increasing Urbanization & Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Air Conditioners Driving Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Conditioner Market in ASEAN-6, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The air conditioner market in ASEAN-6 countries (comprising Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam) is currently in the growth stage and is expected to expand at a strong CAGR of 7% between 2018 and 2023.

Increased urbanization and rising awareness about energy-efficient air conditioners is increasing the demand. Poor outdoor air quality and hot, humid climatic conditions further support this demand growth. While new air conditioners contribute a large percentage of the demand, replacement air conditioners are also seeing fast growth owing to concerns over energy efficiency. The market is being led by Japanese manufacturers who are well challenged by other Korean, American and Chinese competitors.

This study analyzes market trends for the period from 2016 to 2023, with 2018 as the base year. It covers room air conditioners (RAC), packaged air conditioners (PAC), variable refrigerant flow (VRF) and chiller systems. The total market is also segmented by the use of air conditioners in residential, commercial and industrial buildings. While commercial buildings contribute a majority of the revenue currently, strong growth is expected from the residential and industrial segments in the coming years.

Companies populating the competitive landscape of the ASEAN-6 air conditioner market include Daikin, Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric, Johnson Controls, LG, and Samsung among others. In addition to industry challenges and market drivers and restraints, this study provides a country-wise analysis of the ASEAN-6 air conditioner market - while Singapore is the most mature market for air conditioners in the Southeast Asian region, Indonesia and Vietnam are the biggest markets in terms of revenue as well as forecast growth rates. Furthermore, this study enlists emerging growth opportunities and how companies in the market can capitalize on these opportunities.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the current market scenario for air conditioners in ASEAN-6?

Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

Who is leading the market and who are the competitors?

Who are the different value chain participants, and what are their roles?

What are the different distribution channels that are present in the ASEAN-6 air conditioner market?

Which countries in ASEAN have the potential to grow during the next five years and what are the regional trends?

What are the opportunities for growth in this region? What could companies do to capitalize on growth?

What are the impacts of technological development on market growth?

What are the anticipated market trends in the future?

Companies Mentioned



Daikin

Johnson Controls

LG

Mitsubishi Electric

Panasonic

Samsung

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Market Overview

Definitions

Geographic Segmentation

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Market Distribution Channel

Value Chain Analysis

Drivers and Restraints-Total Air Conditioner Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Forecasts and Trends-Total Air Conditioner Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Unit Shipment and Revenue by AC Type

Percent Unit Shipment and Revenue Discussion by AC Type

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue by Country

Market Revenue Vs. CAGR by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country

Percent Revenue by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Air Conditioner Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors-Recent Activity and Market Strategy

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Sustainable Cooling

Growth Opportunity 2-Air Conditioning-as-a-Service

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Indonesia Analysis

Indonesia-Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share Analysis

Malaysia Analysis

Malaysia-Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share Analysis

Singapore Analysis

Singapore-Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share Analysis

Thailand Analysis

Thailand-Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share Analysis

The Philippines Analysis

The Philippines-Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share Analysis

Vietnam Analysis

Vietnam-Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share Analysis

The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

List of Exhibits

