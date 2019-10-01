Mergers & Acquisitions in the Global IVD Market, 2019 - Leading Players are Roche, Abbott and Danaher

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mergers and Acquisitions in the IVD Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In vitro diagnostic (IVD) products continue to see positive sales growth in many categories. New products, changes in global health spending, regulatory changes in major markets and disease trends are among the factors that produce a constantly changing market picture.

In this environment, companies are making strategic acquisitions that simultaneously add a revenue stream and product innovation.



The report looks at these market transactions in Mergers and Acquisitions in the IVD Market, recording more than 220 acquisitions in the diagnostics industry from 2016 to June 2019.

Though some segments of the overall IVD market are still relatively small, they represent the biggest growth areas in the market. The report focuses on acquisitions in these growing segments of great market interest, anticipated to be a big part of the future of IVD, including the following:

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Cancer Testing (Liquid Biopsy)

Companion Diagnostics

The merger and acquisition activities of major players in the market are of course of interest as well, therefore the report provides detailed discussion of activities of leading companies, including:

Roche

Abbott

Danaher

Detailed listings of company buys are featured in the report:

Selected Acquisitions of Diagnostic Companies, from 2018 to end June 2019

Selected Acquisitions of Diagnostic Companies, 2016-2017

From 2018 to 2019, the report provides summaries of the market impact of numerous transactions, including:

Danaher / Beckman Coulter Acquisitions in 2018 / 2019

QIAGEN M&A Activity

bioMerieux Activity in M&A

Illumina Acquisitions of PacBio, Edico Genome

From 2016 to 2017, the report provides summaries of the market impact of numerous transactions, including:

Abbott's Acquisitions, Divestures and the Alere Deal

Siemens' M&A Activity in Recent Years

Konica Minolta's Acquisitions of Ambry Genetics and Invicro, Building a Presence in Precision Medicine

Thermo's Completion of the Patheon Acquisition

Danaher's Acquisition of Molecular Diagnostics Leader Cepheid for Nearly $4 Billion

The information presented in this report is the result of data gathered from government reports, company product literature and other corporate brochures and documents, as well as information found in the scientific and trade press.

Key Topics Covered



1: Executive Summary

The Market Landscape Overview Next-Generation Sequencing Cancer Testing (Liquid Biopsy) Companion Diagnostics The Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Mergers and Acquisitions of Some Major Market Players Roche Abbotts Molecular Diagnostics Business Post-Acquisition of Alere Danaher Siemens Thermo Fisher Scientific

Mergers and Acquisitions across Various Market Segments NGS Market Landscape Changing Fast Cancer Testing (Liquid Biopsy) Companion Diagnostics Immunohistochemistry (Immunoassay) Market Lab-Developed Test (LDT) Services Market The PCR/NAAT Market The Molecular Transplant Diagnostics Segment

Methodology

2: IVD Mergers and Acquisitions

Brief Overview: The IVD Industry

Table 2-1: Selected Acquisitions of Diagnostic Companies, from 2018 to end June 2019

Selected 2018 / 2019 Acquisitions of Note Danaher / Beckman Coulter Acquisitions in 2018 / 2019 Meridian Enters Syndromic with GenePOC Acquisition Thermo Fisher Acquires Provider of Mass Spectrometry Software QIAGEN M&A Activity PerkinElmer Acquires Cell Assay Company Charles River Labs M&A Activity bioMrieux Active in M&A Eli Lilly acquires Loxo Oncology for $8 billion Luminex Completes Acquisition of MilliporeSigma's Flow Cytometry Product Line OraSure Acquires CoreBiome and Novosanis Illumina Acquires PacBio, Edico Genome Agilent Active in M&A Recent Acquisitions by Quest Precision for Medicine Acquires ApoCell Bruker Acquires Majority Interest in Hain Lifescience, Infectious Disease-focused MDx Company Grifols Expands Its Plasma Collection Network Tecan Acquires NGS Company Myriad Genetics Acquires Counsyl Vela Diagnostics Buys Great Basin Scientific Celgene Active in Early 2018 Early 2018 M&A Activity in Biotech - Sanofi Buys Bioverativ, Ablynx

Selected 2016 / 2017 Acquisitions of Note Table 2-2: Selected Acquisitions of Diagnostic Companies, 2016-2017 Chembio Diagnostics Acquires Malaysian Firm RVR Diagnostics Abbott: Acquisitions, Divestures and the Alere Deal Konica Minolta Acquires Ambry Genetics and Invicro, Building a Presence in Precision Medicine Siemens Activity in Recent Years Quidel Amends Alere Deal Thermo Completes Patheon Acquisition Agilent Acquires the Molecular and Sample Barcoding Patent Portfolios of Population Genetics Enterome and Nestle Health Science Form Microbiome Diagnostics Partners PerkinElmer Expansion via Tulip and Euroimmun Acquisitions Sysmex Acquires Oxford Gene Technology (OGT) LabCorp Completes PAML Acquisition Cathay Fortune International Acquires Molecular Diagnostics Firm Epigenomics Hologic Acquires Cynosure Bio-Rad Acquires ddPCR Developer RainDance Grifols Acquires NAT Donor Screening Unit from Hologic Johnson & Johnson Diabetes Business Attracts Chinese Interest Danaher Acquires Molecular Diagnostics Leader Cepheid for Nearly $4 Billion Abbott Acquires St. Jude Medical, Adds Patient Monitoring and Neurostimulation Strength Founding CTC Technology Finds Another Home Curetis Acquisitions: Real-Time qPCR-based Gyronimo Platform and Asset from Siemens Technology Accelerator Bruker Acquires Nucleic Acid Testing Assays and Syndromic Panel Technology LabCorp Completes Its Acquisition of Sequenom Bio-Techne Acquires Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD) Debiopharm Group Acquires GenePOC Luminex Acquires Nanospheres Verigene Platform Quest and DiaSorin Focused on Key Markets Following 2016 Acquisition Deal Immucor Acquires Sirona Genomics Illumina Establishes GRAIL Bio Charles River Acquires Agilux and WIL Research



