Introducing the Gilbarco Veeder-Root Ergo™ Series of Nozzles

/EIN News/ -- GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilbarco Veeder-Root announced today they have released the Ergo series, next-generation fuel nozzles designed for comfort, durability and maximized flow. The Ergo series includes the newly released Ergo 75, a ¾-inch retail prepay nozzle for gasoline (up to 10% ethanol) and auto-diesel applications. The series will ultimately include nozzles for all forecourt and backcourt fuel types: ethanol, biodiesel and diesel exhaust fluids (DEF).

The Ergo 75 has the lowest pressure drop and highest flow rate of any nozzle, resulting in a faster fill-up. It offers less turbulence, foaming and undesired auto-shutoffs than other nozzles. In addition, its redesigned horizontal nozzle valve train and extruded spout offer low resistance, delivering maximum flow.

At just 2.15 pounds, the Ergo 75 is the lightest nozzle ever designed. Capable of easy one-handed, self-service operation, it requires one-third the lever force of competing products, creating a better fueling experience for consumers. In addition, the Ergo 75 nozzle meets the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standard for activation force for operable parts, despite the gas pump nozzle exception. Patents are pending for the nozzle’s design and its hold-open clip.

“Until now, the basic design of the fueling nozzle had not changed in decades,” said Monica Arroyave, Forecourt Marketing Director, Gilbarco Veeder-Root. “The Ergo isn’t an improvement to a current nozzle; it is a completely new purpose-driven design.”

The lightweight, strong materials used to construct the Ergo 75 maximize its working life and provide a modern look and feel. The Ergo 75 was put through three million test cycles — three times the cycles conducted on competitor nozzles. The UV-protected plastic components shield against the cracking and fading caused by natural weathering and heavy use. The Ergo 75 nozzle was tested to withstand extreme environments: temperatures as low as -40 F (-40 C) and as high as 125 F (52 C).

The Ergo 75 nozzle is currently available in the U.S. and Canada. It complements the style and performance of the Gilbarco Encore® dispensers, but also serves as a premium replacement nozzle for any dispenser. Other nozzles in the Ergo series are slated to be released in 2020. For more information, visit www.ergonozzle.com.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco Veeder-Root has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support and proven reliability. The company’s major product lines include fuel dispensers, nozzles, pump media, point-of-sale systems, payment systems, tank gauges and fleet management systems. For more information, visit www.gilbarco.com.

