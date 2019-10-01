ACU-RITE's Single DRO for All Common Manual Machines

New ACU-RITE Software Broadens DRO Use To Include EDM Machines

/EIN News/ -- Schaumburg, IL, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION’s ACU-RITE brand introduces new software for its versatile 300 Series digital readout (DRO) that now allows users to control a sinker EDM machine. This new development broadens this established DRO’s use to include all of the most common manual shop machines such as milling, turning, grinding and now EDM in a single DRO.

When ACU-RITE’s new EDM software is loaded into a DRO300 and coupled with an IOB 610 interface box, it enables the simple control of sinker EDM through the use of three relay signals. This software is now included on all new multipurpose DRO300s. For those who already own an ACU-RITE DRO300, v1.3.1 can be downloaded for free on the Software Updates page of www.acu-rite.com.

Some Key new features of the ACU-RITE DRO300 for EDM control are:

• Automatic Depth Programming - The EDM machine’s ram can be configured to automatically retract or dwell at the target depth.

• Dwell Cycle – The relay holds the Z depth until spark-out occurs or can control an orbiter cycle.

• Reverse Fault Detection - This prevents creep out of the bath during a burn cycle.

• EDM Display Mode - This shows the current ram depth, the maximum depth reached and the target depth simultaneously on the three-axis displays.

ACU-RITE is proud to now offer one DRO platform that is rugged and easy to use for all common manual machines.

Backed by a comprehensive warranty, HEIDENHAIN’s ACU-RITE systems are supported by a worldwide distribution network of trained and qualified personnel.

About HEIDENHAIN

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. Here nine company brands are represented. More information at: www.heidenhain.us/about-us

ACU-RITE is a brand of HEIDENHAIN consisting of digital readouts, linear scales and the MILLPWRG2 control. ACU-RITE DROs and control are manufactured in the U.S. www.acu-rite.com

Image available at : https://www.heidenhain.us/wp-content/uploads/DRO304_IOB610.jpg

