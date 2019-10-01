DHT Holdings, Inc. announces conversion of its 4,5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2019

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, BERMUDA, October 1, 2019 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“the Company”) announced that holders of $26,434,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 4.5% Convertible Senior Notes due October 1, 2019, (the “2019 Notes”) exercised their right to convert their 2019 Notes into shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”), at the conversion price of $6.0216 per share, as a result of which the Company will issue 4,389,858 shares of Common Stock. The remaining $6,426,000 in aggregate principal amount of 2019 Notes will be repaid in cash.

About DHT Holdings, Inc.

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Oslo, Norway. You shall recognize us by our business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships built at quality shipyards, prudent capital structure to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for our fleet, a counter cyclical philosophy with respect to investments, employment of our fleet and capital allocation and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance. For further information: www.dhtankers.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that are based on beliefs of the Company's management as well as assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events. When used in this document, words such as "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "plan," "potential," "will," "may," "should" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These statements reflect DHT’s current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that might cause future results to differ, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2019. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Laila C. Halvorsen, CFO

Phone: +1 441 299 4981 and +47 984 39 935

E-mail: lch@dhtankers.com



