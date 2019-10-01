SanJuanYachts Unveils New Luxury Sportfishing Yacht

/EIN News/ -- Company Expands Reach from Pleasure Boats with Launch of All-New SJ32 Prototype at IBEX 2019



New Yacht Powered Exclusively by Honda BF250 Outboard Motors with Intelligent Shift and Throttle

SanJuanYachts, manufacturer of luxury motor yachts, unveils its SJ32 prototype, a new luxury center-console sportfishing yacht, marking the company’s first expansion of its product lineup beyond the premium pleasure boats category.





The all-new SanJuanYachts center console SJ32 prototype, showcased at IBEX 2019, is powered exclusively by twin Honda Marine BF250 Intelligent Shift and Throttle (iST®) electronically controlled high-power outboard motors—the newest evolution in the Honda Marine product line.





The SJ32 luxury sportfishing yacht offers a beautiful, unique hull design, luxurious appointments and innovative, functional features suitable especially for anglers.





During its initial sea trials, the SJ32 prototype performed extremely well at speeds in excess of 55 mph with extreme maneuverability and ride performance.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2019 International Boat Builder's Exhibition (IBEX) trade venue , SanJuanYachts , manufacturer of luxury motor yachts, today unveiled its all-new SJ32 luxury sportfishing yacht prototype. The launch of this new model marks the Company’s first expansion of its product lineup beyond the premium pleasure boats category. Founded in 1998, SanJuanYachts is a luxury yacht company that embraces the simple vision of redefining the motor yacht, priding itself on singular customer focus in the crafting and high-performance engineering of 30-48-foot vessels. The Company also offers services that include yacht building, management and outfitting.

The new SanJuanYachts center console SJ32 prototype, powered exclusively by twin Honda Marine BF250 Intelligent Shift and Throttle (iST®) electronically controlled outboard motors, is making its debut at the Honda Marine indoor booth, #3-925, as well as at outdoor exhibit #9117 and dock exhibit #14-D. Now on sale at Honda Marine dealers nationwide, the Honda BF250 iST outboard motor marks the newest evolution in the Honda Marine product line, integrating innovative design, a sleek new Progressive V Form style, improved corrosion resistance, streamlined maintenance and an expanded number of rigging options for ease of use.

Innovative, Luxurious Yacht Design

The SanJuanYachts SJ32 was designed and built to precise, exacting standards for the ultimate in sportfishing. The renowned yacht architect Ward Setzer utilized 25 years of experience in boat design, taking on the assignment to produce a luxury fishing yacht with a beautiful, unique hull design, luxurious appointments and functional features suitable especially for anglers. Standard model features include a high cuddy for comfortable standing; open decks for full walkaround clear of rods and posts; custom hard top with built-in recessed lighting, speakers and glove boxes; transom sink with Scandvik compact fold-and-swivel faucet; Thetford Silence 2G Plus short toilet and black water system; port and starboard fishbox deck hatches with molded storage bins; pop-up cleats; and premium, high-performance appointments of glass, stainless steel, teak and bronze throughout.

Exclusive Power Alliance with Honda Marine

The SanJuanYachts SJ32 was designed exclusively in partnership with Honda Marine, marketer of a complete range of four-stroke outboard marine engines. For 55 years, Honda Marine has set new benchmarks for fuel efficiency, quiet operation, and low emissions with its comprehensive line of four-stroke outboard engines that share the same unparalleled durability, quality, and reliability of its legendary automobiles. The performance of Honda Marine four-stroke portable outboards is attributed to a number of exclusive technological features such as Honda’s legendary Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control™ (VTEC™). First debuting in the high-performance Acura NSX sports car, VTEC™ technology has since been integrated into the design of a range of higher-power Honda Marine engines, providing an unmatched blend of power, torque, and efficiency at any speed.

“Our partnership with Honda Marine began on day one, and we designed the SJ32 exclusively for the Honda BF250 iST engines. SanJuanYachts had been interested in entering the sportfishing market for some time but didn’t have total confidence to be successful until we collaborated with Honda Marine,” said Gilbert Villarreal, Chief Executive Officer of SanJuanYachts. “Meeting with all of our suppliers and providing comprehensive marine engineering knowledge and experience, Honda has become an invaluable partner. Our team knew we could merge the SanJuanYachts heritage with the Honda reputation of premium engine technology and performance to produce a luxury fishing yacht that would stand alone in its class.”

Innovative, High Performance Engineering

The entire hull of the SJ32—including deck, liner, cuddy, and hardtop—is infused in one single process, resulting in a stronger, more lightweight vessel than competitive models. Powered by twin Honda Marine BF250 iST outboards, initial sea trial performance testing demonstrated that the SJ32 prototype can support speeds as high as 55 mph. The SJ32 is designed to be extremely maneuverable with the Honda BF250s positioned for balance and stability. The yacht can spin and maneuver in its own length with intuitive ease utilizing the SeaStar Solutions electronic joystick controls. Additional specifications of the SJ32 prototype include:

Length Overall – 32’ (9.75 m)

Beam – 10.68’ (3.25 m)

Fuel Capacity – 280 gal.

Water Tank – 37 gal.

“Helping design an entirely new boat from the waterline up, it has been an exciting opportunity for Honda Marine to work with the visionaries and planners at SanJuanYachts to develop the unique, powerful new SJ32 prototype,” said Michael Rickey, Senior Manager, Honda Marine. “Among marine engine manufacturers, Honda has unparalleled experience in engine performance across the whole spectrum of automotive, racing, jet, powersports, power equipment and marine applications. Honda believes in the power of dreams, and we are proud to help SanJuanYachts realize its own dreams of designing a new luxury yacht and break into a new market.”

The new SanJuanYachts SJ32 sportfishing yacht prototype showcased at IBEX 2019 features a custom thermal orange paint scheme inspired by the Acura NSX. The all-new SJ32 models are expected to range from $300,000 through $450,000, depending on the level of customization required by customers for exteriors, interiors, propulsion/auxiliary systems, navigation, paint/finish, electronics, and commissioning items.

Editor's Notes:

About Honda Marine

Honda Marine markets a complete range of marine outboard motors. Its comprehensive product line is powered exclusively by four-stroke engines. Honda Marine pioneered four-stroke engine technology and has been designing and building four-stroke outboard motors for 55 years, setting the benchmark for fuel efficiency, quiet operation and low emissions. With models ranging from 2.3 to 250 horsepower, the Honda Marine full line of current production models meets the rigorous California Air Resources Board (CARB) 3-star standards, enabling availability and regulatory compliance in all 50 states.

Follow Honda Marine and Honda Power Equipment news and video on:

About SanJuanYachts



Founded in 1998, SanJuanYachts is a luxury yacht company that embraces the simple vision of redefining the motor yacht. The boatbuilder prides itself on focusing on one customer at a time in the crafting and high-performance engineering of 30-48-foot vessels, its newest segment catering to the 32-foot luxury center console fishing boat. The company operates a state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly four-acre boatyard located in Detroit, Michigan in close proximity to the Great Lakes. As one of the cleanest, greenest yacht builders in the United States, SanJuanYachts believes environmental stewardship is the natural goal of a boat builder, and the Company continues to invest heavily in ecologically non-impactful manufacturing processes. The Company also offers services that include yacht building, management and outfitting. More information is available at http://www.sanjuanyachts.com.

Media Contact / For More Information:

Gabriel Villarreal, Director of Sales

SanJuanYachts

4200 N. Atlantic Blvd.

Auburn Hills, Michigan 48326

248-499-6588 phone

gabev@sanjuanyachts.com



SanJuanYachts Unveils New Luxury Sportfishing Yacht at IBEX 2019 SanJuanYachts New SJ32 Prototype Model Powered by Honda Marine



