Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Launches New Kona Pink Hemp Energy Drink

The Company recently partnered with the American Breast Cancer Foundation

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: KGKG) a hemp and CBD lifestyle brand focused on product development in the functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce the launch of its all new Pink Grapefruit Hemp Energy Drink, Kona Pink. Kona Gold recently announced its partnership with the American Breast Cancer Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, where the two companies, in a collaborative effort, created a beautifully designed 12.0 oz can while Kona Gold formulated an great tasting Pink Grapefruit flavor. A portion of all proceeds from each Pink Grapefruit case sold will go to the American Breast Cancer Foundation to help provide financial assistance for breast cancer screenings, education, and support services to individuals who are uninsured and underserved.

Kona Gold timed the launch of Kona Pink to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness month in October in order to have the most impact on raising awareness about breast cancer. The Company has begun shipping product to its established distribution channels and Kona Pink is immediately available for purchase by consumers on Amazon and Kona Gold’s website. Kona Gold will look to take part in various events during Breast Cancer Awareness month in October.

“I’m excited to announce the launch of our new Kona Pink Hemp Energy Drink,” stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. “Our consumers will be blown away by the phenomenal Pink Grapefruit flavor our team has created and the beautifully designed can that Kona Gold and ABCF collaborated on. We have been given an amazing opportunity to work with a fantastic non-profit organization, the American Breast Cancer Foundation, and are grateful to play a role in raising awareness and financially assist in the great work that ABCF is doing.”

For more information regarding the American Breast Cancer Foundation, please visit: http://abcf.org

For more information regarding Kona Gold Solutions, please visit:

https://www.konagoldhemp.com

https://www.facebook.com/konagoldhemp

https://twitter.com/konagoldhemp

https://www.instagram.com/konagoldhemp/

For more information regarding HighDrate, please visit:

https://www.highdrateme.com

https://www.facebook.com/HighDrateMe/

https://twitter.com/highdrateme

https://www.instagram.com/highdrateme/

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc.:

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, has created wholly owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp Infused Energy Drink line; please visit the Company’s website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry’s first CBD Energy Water, available in 4 delicious flavors; please visit the Company’s website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company’s distribution needs in markets it wants to quickly enter. The Companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Clark

844-714-2224

investorrelations@konagoldhemp.com



