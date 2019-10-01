JETEX TO PARTICIPATE IN AMERICA’S LARGEST CIVIL AVIATION TRADE SHOW

/EIN News/ -- Miami - United States, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This October Jetex will be venturing to Las Vegas to join a record number of aviation industry professionals at the NBAA (National Business Aviation Association) Conference 2019.

Already worldwide market leaders in the private aviation sector, Jetex will be making its presence known at the forward-thinking convention by taking the opportunity to make some industry-shaping announcements linked to its global expansion strategy. Alongside its announcement, Jetex will also be discussing its exclusive offering that expands beyond the runway to include global trip planning and fuel support.

The last year has been filled with great news for the Jetex team. As part of its global expansion plans, a third location opened in Japan in Kansai, whilst it celebrated an incredible ten years at its Paris Le Bourget, France FBO, who were also awarded five stars by the prestigious Global Star Rating System For Services. Maintaining impeccable standards globally, its Dubai FBO was also awarded five stars alongside Paris, but the 2019 highlights for Jetex GCC were becoming the exclusive dealer for HondaJet in the Middle East, following NBAA-BACE 2018 and signing an agreement with Bombardier to establish a new line maintenance system in Dubai.

“Our presence at the NBAA Business Aviation Conference is an opportunity to share our forward-thinking initiatives and services, amongst a record number of aviation professionals where we can discuss how we might further lead the business aviation industry to new heights. Although our global network of FBOs is expanding, we ensure that our VIP travelers are met with the same seamless Jetex standards, wherever they touch down.”, stated Jetex’s Founder & CEO, Adel Mardini.

Ranked as one of the largest civil aviation trade shows in the world, current and prospective aircraft owners, manufacturers and customers will gather from the 22-24 October to discover the latest innovations, learn about the future of air transportation and explore the best aircraft in the industry.

The three-day event will host over 1000 exhibitors and 23,000 aviation professionals from around the globe who will be gathering to get critical business done in preparation for the year ahead. Attendees will be able to compare a full range of aircraft that will be displayed side by side, have access to over 50 different educational activities and discover how an aircraft can change a business.

