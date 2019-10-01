COSTCO AUTO PROGRAM INTRODUCES SEASON OF VALUES

Costco member savings on Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac models Oct. 1, 2019, through Jan. 2, 2020.

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In anticipation of holiday shopping, the Costco Auto Program Season of Values promotion, launched today. The promotion will be available nationwide Oct. 1, 2019, through Jan. 2, 2020, on qualifying Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac cars, trucks and SUVs.* For the past 12 years, Costco Auto Program has been running year-end promotions with manufacturers. Proven to be highly successful with Costco members, these promotions have yielded incremental increases in sales year-after-year. The last promotion resulted in 22 percent more units sold than in 2017.

“[I am] so thrilled with my Buick Encore that I got through Costco Auto Program,” shared Costco member Elsa H. about her promotional purchase. “Saved a TON! Got a terrific small SUV that drives like a dream and found out about so many other products and services that Costco offers. Who knew? Love it!”

Steadfast in its goal to deliver exceptional savings and a no-hassle auto buying experience for Costco members, Costco Auto Program, managed by Affinity Auto Program, has doubled the number of limited-time savings opportunities in 2019.

“Costco Auto Program continues to deliver excellent value to Costco members,” said Mark DerGarabedian, Costco Services director. “Whether members prefer horsepower, fuel efficiency or extra passenger space, this year’s vehicle lineup has something for everyone. We are excited about the opportunity this promotion brings Costco members.”

Season of Values promotion details

Costco members who purchase or lease an eligible, new 2019 or 2020 Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac model will receive:

GM Supplier Pricing

Compatible GM Incentives for which they qualify

Costco Shop Card after completing a Costco Auto Program survey $700 for Executive Members $300 for Gold Star and Business Members



To receive the benefits of the Season of Values promotion, Costco members must:

Be a Costco member by Sept. 30, 2019

Register by visiting CostcoAuto.com/GM

Receive an email confirmation with their Authorization Number

Purchase or lease by Jan. 2, 2020

Beyond helping Costco members purchase new cars, Costco Auto Program also offers low, prearranged pricing on certified pre-owned vehicles (CPO). More than 82 percent of all purchases through the program are new vehicles followed by CPO vehicles at almost 16 percent. Additionally, Costco members receive a discount on the majority of parts, services and accessories at participating automotive service centers.

Learn more by visiting CostcoAuto.com or call 1-855-722-6272.

About Costco Auto Program

Costco Auto Program is operated by Affinity Auto Program, which has operated the program since its inception in 1989. Costco Auto Program is recognized as a leading member-focused auto-buying program in the industry. This service offers prearranged pricing and a first-class buying experience on new and select pre-owned vehicles and RVs, as well as discounts on automobile parts, service, and accessories for U.S. Costco members. In 2018, Costco members purchased more than 650,000 vehicles through the program. Costco Auto Program surveys members who use the program to ensure the service continues to meet their high expectations. More than 96 percent of members who responded to the survey gave the program high marks across three categories – value, service and overall experience.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) currently operates 783 warehouses, including 544 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 100 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 26 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 11 in Australia, two in Spain, one in Iceland, one in France and one in China. Costco also operates electronic commerce websites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea and Taiwan.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Cadillac, Chevrolet, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand, and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle ride-sharing company, can be found at http://www.gm.com .

*Visit CostcoAuto.com/GM for full details, terms and conditions.

