Coding Dojo and Bellevue College Partner to Launch the Software Coding Series

First course of new computer programming educational series aimed at workforce development launches; teaches web fundamentals and the full Python programming stack

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coding Dojo , a leading coding education company, and Bellevue College Continuing Education (BCCE), the unit of Bellevue College that serves the educational needs of businesses, industries and the surrounding community, today announces a partnership to launch the Python Developer Accelerator. This 12-week program is designed to jump-start participants’ careers as software developers and teach core competencies so they can meaningfully participate in the digital economy. The Python Developer Accelerator is the first in the Software Coding Series, a new line of accelerated educational courses developed in collaboration with Bellevue College’s Continuing Education division.



The course will teach the knowledge and hands-on skills required for web development, including front-end programming with CSS and HTML and front-end and back-end programming with the Python programming language. Students will build multiple software projects to add to their e-portfolio to present for future employment opportunities.

“At a time when Washington state has tens of thousands of unfilled technology jobs, this partnership between BCCE and Coding Dojo couldn't be more beneficial,” said Brett Greene, Founder and CEO of the regional technology networking community New Tech Northwest . “Both organizations have a great track record of providing quality education to students who graduate into jobs with a high demand for their skillsets. This is a win on many fronts.”



The first cohort of the 12-week program starts on November 4, 2019 and will operate under a hybrid online/on-site model. Students attend two online classes per week taught by Coding Dojo instructors, with one lab session per week that can be attended in-person at Bellevue College or online. Students can also schedule virtual one-on-one meetings with an instructor for extra guidance at any point during the program. Additionally, students will get access to tutoring and career support resources to help in the learning and subsequent career search. The curriculum consists of eight hours per week of direct instruction and lab work on nights and weekends, so participants won’t need to leave their current job to learn a new skillset.

“Our mission is to expand access to computer programming literacy and the life-changing economic opportunities that come with it,” said Richard Wang, CEO of Coding Dojo. “By working with Bellevue College Continuing Education, we can give more aspiring software developers the chance to realize their dream though effective and cost-efficient training. It’s a natural fit.”

The Software Coding Series is a key part of Bellevue College Continuing Education’s growing Career and Technical Education software programming offerings. The college aims to develop additional courses to train participants on emerging technologies, as well as business-to-business and corporate training programs.

“We are fully invested in the development of our students and their success both inside and outside of the classroom,” said Jennifer Sohonie, Executive Director of Bellevue College Continuing Education. “We will continue to bolster our educational courses and work with innovative partners like Coding Dojo to make significant impact on workforce development locally, and across the country.”

Individuals who are interested in enrolling in the Python Developer Accelerator can visit https://bcce.codingdojo.com or email ContEd@bellevuecollege.edu for more information.

About Bellevue College Continuing Education

The Continuing Education unit of Bellevue College serves the needs of businesses, industries and the surrounding community through high-quality, in-demand programs. Courses are taught by reputable instructors who bring their professional experiences to you. Continuing Education facilitators go beyond teaching theories, and focus on real-world scenarios that are relevant to their student’s work. Bellevue College CE offers the most comprehensive selection of courses among technical and community colleges in Washington State. This selection provides a wide array of opportunities for the lifelong learner to develop business acumen, acquire technical skills, or take courses for personal enrichment. Learn more at www.BCconted.com .

About Coding Dojo

Coding Dojo is a leading coding education company that offers a three-full-stack programming bootcamp, as well as courses on Data Science and other emerging technologies. The innovative curriculum and LMS are designed to train students to become self-sufficient developers, regardless of their technical background. Since 2012, Coding Dojo has helped individuals from all walks of life transform into professional developers who go on to be hired by start-ups and world-class companies like Expedia, Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, DocuSign and Skytap. Coding Dojo has campuses in ten US cities, as well as full-time and part-time online programs. Learn more at www.codingdojo.com .

CONTACTS:

Austin Williams

Phone: 253-444-6267

Email: awilliams@voxuspr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.