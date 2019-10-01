Maropost named a G2 Leader in Marketing Automation and Personalization Software

Verified customer reviews and leading market presence secure top spot in 2019 Fall Reports for high-growth customer engagement platform

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and CHICAGO, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maropost , the unified customer engagement for B2C brands and retailers has recently been named a Leader by G2 in two categories: Marketing Automation and Personalization software.



G2 is the world’s leading review site for business solutions. G2 Research scores vendors based on Market Presence and Satisfaction, based on verified reviews from real users. Vendors cannot influence ratings or status. G2’s Fall Grid Reports determine category Leaders based on industry-leading scores in both metrics.

More than 600 brands, including Mercedes Benz, the New York Post, and Scott Sports rely on Maropost’s category-leading technology and award-winning team to connect with their customers at every step of their journey. Maropost helps marketers simplify customer engagement to drive brand loyalty and increase conversion.

“The past few months have brought incredible milestones and accolades for Maropost, but this is the most meaningful recognition yet, because it comes from our customers,” said Ross Andrew Paquette, Maropost Chairman and CEO. “They are at the center of everything we do, and the key to our success. We will continue to prioritize our customer-centric culture as we iterate on our platform and grow.”

In G2 reviews, verified customers speak not only to Maropost’s technology, but to the team:

“I love the segmentation and email deliverability insights. Being able to target in on our most active customers, based on how recent they've been added to the Maropost platform and/or purchased, how much money they've spent with us as a customer, and how frequent they purchase our products or services, really helps us to continue to increase our sales.”



“Customer service is unparalleled. The Maropost team has been by our side since day one helping implement new strategies, increase our inbox percentage, and just listen to our feedback. Not to mention the product just works.”



“Getting up to speed with Maropost was a very straight-forward and intuitive process. Having the ability to create ad-hoc journeys for new and existing customers has enabled me to be a more agile marketer and respond to changing client needs quickly.”



“Made the switch and LOVE it! The best part of Maropost is the continued customer service. You would think that after you have been a customer for a while they might put you on the back burner. Not true with Maropost- they are ALWAYS there for you. It's been such a huge help to have conference calls with the Maropost experts and you don't have to wait weeks...Maropost is a company we can grow with.”

To see all G2 reviews, visit the Maropost profile on g2.com. For more information on Maropost, please visit www.maropost.com .

About Maropost

Maropost is the only unified customer engagement platform designed from the ground up that connects companies with their customers at every step of their journey. Providing a single customer view, Maropost creates unified, personalized customer experiences, helping brands increase conversion and brand loyalty. Pairing white-glove service with industry-leading technology, Maropost makes customer engagement easy. Dual-headquartered in Toronto and Chicago, Maropost was named Canada’s 10th fastest-growing company by Canadian Business in 2019 and ranked #159 on Deloitte’s North America Fast 500 growth index in 2018. Recognized as a G2 Leader, Maropost is trusted by brands like DigitalMarketer, New York Post, Mercedes-Benz, and Yext. Learn more at https://www.maropost.com/ .

