Fortinet Ranked in Top Three by Gartner for SD-WAN Equipment Market Share by Revenue

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it is among the top three vendors in worldwide market share for SD-WAN equipment by revenue in Gartner’s Q2 2019 report titled, “Market Share: Enterprise Network Equipment by Market Segment, Worldwide, 2Q19.” According to Gartner, total worldwide SD-WAN equipment revenue in 2Q19 was $417M, up 30% quarter-over-quarter. In 2Q19, Fortinet’s SD-WAN revenue is reported to have grown 234% quarter-over-quarter to $46M. This represents the third highest revenue market share at 11.1%.

“Cybersecurity has become a top-of-mind strategic business issue for enterprises deploying WAN edge solutions,” says John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet. “We’re hearing from an increasing number of customers who are concerned about the security risks associated with SD-WAN exposing branch offices to the Internet. We believe our growing market share validates the need for Fortinet’s unique Security-Driven Networking approach, which tightly integrates security and SD-WAN functionality into a single offering. Fortinet is committed to SD-WAN innovation; just this year we released the industry’s first SoC4 ASIC specifically designed to increase SD-WAN performance and security. Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution includes best-of-breed next-generation firewall security, SD-WAN, advanced routing, and WAN optimization capabilities as well as the ability to extend SD-WAN to the access layer via SD-Branch. Because we deliver our SD-WAN solution in-built into every FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall, customers benefit from some of the industry’s best threat protection and threat detection capabilities, fully integrated with one of the top SD-WAN solutions on the market.”

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is backed by third-party validation

Fortinet solutions have consistently demonstrated high security effectiveness, advanced feature offerings, and superior performance when put to the test by third parties. Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution has received two consecutive NSS Labs “Recommended” ratings and showcased the lowest TCO in the latest NSS Labs SD-WAN Group Test.

Fortinet is a customer favorite

Fortinet received the February, 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice recognition (Feb 2018) for Enterprise Network Firewall Management Software and has the most reviews of all vendors in the Gartner Peer Insights Enterprise Network Firewall Market as of September 30, 2019. Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution, an integral part of FortiGate Network Firewalls, has also received the most reviews of all vendors in the Gartner Peer Insights WAN Edge Infrastructure Market as of September 30, 2019. Fortinet believes that this additional customer recognition further highlights Fortinet’s leadership in the SD-WAN market.

Fortinet's Focus on SD-WAN Innovation

Fortinet developed the industry’s first SD-WAN ASIC , which allows them to deliver the fastest SD-WAN security performance in the industry. This includes acceleration for responsive overlay VPN and a better overall WAN user experience across the enterprise. Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution interoperates as part of a comprehensive security architecture through the Fortinet Security Fabric , producing an integrated end-to-end security solution across the entire attack surface that leverages Security-Driven Networking. In addition, Fortinet offers a tightly integrated SD-Branch solution that brings together the branch LAN and WAN environments to ensure consistent security, single-pane-of-glass manageability and visibility, and better TCO.

Supporting Quotes

“We were already pleased with the performance of Fortinet’s Next-Generation Firewalls in our data center and the protection they provide for employee access and authentication. We recently chose to leverage Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN capability because it provides superior security features in one simple offering. Fortinet helps us reduce complexity and gives us the single-pane-of-glass visibility across all our locations.”

— Brian Talbert, Director, Network and Connectivity Solutions, Alaska Airlines

“We like Fortinet Secure SD-WAN’s ease of use at the scale at which we operate. Just as importantly, we were impressed with the high level of security that is built into Fortinet Secure SD-WAN. The other solutions we looked at would have required us to add a third-party security tool.”

— Hilton Sturisky, CIO at Crawford & Company

“Security was a top priority for us as a financial institution when it came time to execute our ‘Bank Branch of the Future’ project. We chose Fortinet’s SD-Branch solution because we were able to consolidate our branch services into the same platform that would be running our SD-WAN, giving us better visibility, control and security at our branch offices.”

— Luis Eduardo Dos Santos, Head of Network and Telecom, Banco Votorantim, Brazil

“Leveraging Fortinet’s SD-WAN solution, District School Board Niagara has been able to provide our staff and students with a stable, feature rich and secure network environment, including use of IoT devices in the classroom and schools. We’ve been able to deploy Fortinet’s premium technology while still lowering our broadband and fiber costs. The savings we’ve achieved as a result has allowed DSB Niagara to redirect funds toward educational priorities for all students in DSBN. This includes STEM programs, such as our iHub Academy and our IT4 Learning Team, elective programs for students focusing on artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, threat management, etc.”

— Dino Miele, CIO, District School Board of Niagara

“We’ve been using a cloud-first approach for several years as part of our digital transformation journey. As part of our Ministry of Education Broadband Modernization Project, an initiative to transition all Ontario schools to SD-WAN, we’ve had to speed up this process while connecting each of our schools directly to the internet. After going through the vendor evaluation process, we selected FortiGate Secure SD-WAN because it provides best-of-breed SD-WAN and security features in one single offering. As a result, we’ve been able to reduce complexity at the school level and have single-pane-of-glass visibility across all our locations. We’ve seen a significant reduction in the total cost of ownership for our WAN.”

— Chris Dale, Executive Manager of ICTS, London District Catholic School Board

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 415,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

FTNT-O

