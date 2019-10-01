National Brand Success Stories Featured at ICMI Contact Center Connections

Nine Case Studies Spotlight Contact Center Excellence, Employee Development and Talent Retention

/EIN News/ -- COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI), the authority on contact center excellence, features case studies from national brands who overcame considerable challenges to improve business process and streamline operations. Representatives from these organizations will highlight invaluable techniques that raise the strategic value of contact centers and elevate the customer experience.



A few of the case studies being presented include:

Meadows Health

From start-up to greater maturity, Meadows Health will discuss how journey/process mapping, optimizing technology, agent specialization and cross-training played a key role in the creation of their Physician Services contact center.

Kinecta Federal Credit Union

The Kinecta Contact Center overcame several serious challenges by leveraging benchmarking to close performance gaps, resulting in reduced handle time by 40 seconds, an increased IVR containment rate by 12 percentage points and reduced cost per contact by nearly 25%.

Zoro.com

Over a nine-year period, e-commerce company Zoro.com experienced significant revenue growth driving their workforce from two employees to over 200. Despite the complexities of building and rapidly scaling operations, Zoro.com emerged with a philosophy using empowerment, training and metrics to achieve continued success as they prepare for ongoing growth.

“ICMI is deeply rooted in the contact center community giving us access to companies and executives on the forefront of technology and innovation,” said Patty Caron, Event Director, ICMI. “By leveraging these relationships, our case studies offer first-hand accounts of how to improve customer experience and transform contact centers during times of change.”

About ICMI

The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

