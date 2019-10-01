MediaPost Awards Sailthru Two EIS Awards for Marketing Technology

Sailthru takes home Best Transactions/E-commerce and Best Lifecycle Programs for work with JustFab and General Assembly

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sailthru, the leading personalized marketing automation technology provider for retailers and publishers, today announced that the company was awarded two EIS Awards from MediaPost at an awards ceremony in New York City on September 25. The company had submitted two client stories for two different awards, each highlighting different rich technology capabilities that support marketing strategies to engage customers and grow their business.



MediaPost Awarded Sailthru:

Best Transactional/E-commerce - Sailthru Designs Winning Combination For JustFab

Best Lifecycle Programs - General Assembly Aces Email Automation with Sailthru's Lifecycle Optimizer

"We're thrilled for our EIS win—it's a great validation of our approach to lifecycle marketing,” said Greg Mortimer, Director Email Marketing and CRM at General Assembly. “Sailthru is helping us find new ways to deepen relationships with future and current students, growing our business in the process."

Sailthru works with clients like JustFab and General Assembly to deliver personalized marketing strategies that work seamlessly across channels. The company supports a wide range of marketer goals across retail transactions, brand building and content engagement. For General Assembly, Sailthru’s marketing automation capabilities allowed for the creation of sophisticated lifecycle marketing for students that would engage with the company over many months. General Assembly worked with Sailthru to develop and deploy programs for student onboarding, post-purchase workshops, new student work and alumni communications. Throughout each lifecycle program, General Assembly can test messaging, and nurture based on observed behaviors, which then informs future communication for a relevant experience.

“We are lucky to work with such creative clients as JustFab and General Assembly. We design our product to support marketers in their journey to better serve their customers, and we feel that each of these awards validates that approach,” said Jason Grunberg, VP of Marketing at Sailthru. “Sailthru supports clients with intuitive personalization across channels that grows with marketing teams as they take on more technology responsibility within their company.”

About The EIS Awards

MediaPost's EIS Awards recognize outstanding email marketing programs and initiatives undertaken by brands and their agencies.

About MediaPost

For over 20 years, MediaPost Communications (http://www.mediapost.com/) has been and is at the forefront of the ever-changing digital marketplace. It is the largest and most influential media, marketing and advertising site providing news, blogs, and directories to help our community of more than 150,000 members better plan and buy both traditional and online advertising.

About Sailthru

Sailthru, a CM Group brand, helps modern marketers drive higher revenue, improve customer lifetime value and reduce churn by using its powerful suite of connected capabilities. Sailthru’s high-performance email, website personalization, mobile marketing automation, and unique integrations power new customer acquisition by leveraging machine learning and first-party data to easily deliver relevant, personalized engagement across all channels. The world’s most innovative publishers, including Business Insider, Refinery29 and Food52, and the world’s fastest growing ecommerce companies, including Rent the Runway, JustFab and Alex and Ani, trust Sailthru to help them succeed. For more information, please visit www.sailthru.com.

