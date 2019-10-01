Cover Genius Appoints Patrick Young Head of Travel Partnerships, Americas

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cover Genius, a global insurance distribution platform for the world’s largest e-commerce companies, today announced the appointment of Patrick Young as Head of Travel Partnerships, Americas. In this position, Young will oversee the expansion of the company’s relationships with the travel industry’s largest brands in the U.S. and Latin America.



“Patrick brings a significant amount of experience to his role from his extensive work in the travel industry,” said Angus McDonald, co-founder and CEO of Cover Genius. “Having solidified unique partnerships with large travel groups and OTAs such as Booking Holdings, Patrick will be a vital asset as we grow our travel business across the U.S. and LATAM regions, helping travel brands create a scalable and customer-centric insurance offering that provides customers with a tailored and flexible insurance experience.”

Before joining Cover Genius, Young was a senior vice president at Cross Country, where he drove the enhancement of the company’s marketplace activities and was responsible for the growth and retention of the company’s largest accounts and partnerships. Before Cross Country, Young served as senior vice president of e-commerce sales and strategic partnerships at Allianz Travel. In this role, he was the senior sales leader for the entire sales and account management staff, expanding existing partnerships and acquiring new sales accounts for travel and event insurance. Young has also held leadership positions at Avis Budget Group, Assurity Life Insurance and Hertz.

“After working at a variety of companies across the travel industry, Cover Genius felt like the perfect next step for me as it continues to rapidly grow in the Americas,” said Young. “Cover Genius’ innovative platforms, XCover and XClaim, not only help OTAs scale their international operations from a single, seamless integration to drive growth, but they also uniquely use patented data science to personalize insurance for individuals, which is unprecedented among traditional insurers.”

Cover Genius offers a unique set of capabilities for brands in the travel space, including:

Global insurance coverage so partners can add protection for residents of all 50 U.S. states and more than 60 countries from a single API call

Instant global claims payments in more than 90 currencies, supporting multiple payment methods and payment providers.

Personalized policy bundles for customers from any country, in any language and in any currency, ensuring optimized conversion rates and relevance.

Flexibility to insure and price based on any metric. XCover accepts any usage-based metric, such as microseconds and mileage, and parametric inputs that are key inputs for the automation of claims for flight delay, baggage and cancellation protection. In addition, Cover Genius’ mobility suite includes PAI, CDW and other tailored products for the mobility and car rental industry.

About Cover Genius:

Cover Genius’ vision is to protect all the customers of the world’s largest online companies. It has offices in London, New York, Sydney and Tokyo and counts some of the world’s largest e-commerce companies including Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), among its partners. Cover Genius’ XCover distribution platform providing coverage for any line of insurance in any country, language and currency. Millions of happy customers each year are protected with policies that are customer-centric with product recommendations that are tailored to individual needs.

Cover Genius co-creates insurance products with partners, enabled by our ability to produce regulated products in 60+ countries & 50 U.S. States.

