Visionect Launches Joan on Tablets, A Software Solution that Turns Tablets into Smart Office Gadgets

Businesses can set up Joan’s meeting room booking system on Android tablets and iPads to manage conference rooms more efficiently, while reducing operational costs for a more streamlined workforce

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionect, creators of the Joan meeting assistant, today announced availability of Joan on Tablets, an app that allows businesses to experience the Joan meeting scheduling software using the hardware they already have in their offices. With the same user interface as the Joan 6 and Joan 13, including the real-time booking functionality, Joan on Tablets will allow companies with Android tablets and iPads to optimize their meeting schedule, allow employees to work more efficiently, and maximize ROI on existing equipment.



“Regardless of device, platform or office infrastructure, our mission is to help people meet better,” says Matej Zalar, co-founder and President of Visionect. “To us, it doesn’t matter if a business uses Joan hardware or a device they already own, we want to help them optimize their workplace and improve meeting culture. Joan on Tablets will meet this goal, allowing any unused company tablet to become a meeting assistant, turning an ordinary office into a smart office.”

Eliminating both space and time wasters, Joan on Tablets takes only five minutes to set up with a simple activation process and is compatible on any iOS or Android tablet. The display includes useful information outside of a conference room, ranging from the date, time and organizer of an active meeting to a timetable for upcoming meetings with the option to book a meeting on the spot or reserve a room for later. It is compatible with Google, Outlook, Exchange and Apple Calendars, as well as Amazon Alexa, with new users being given a free month of Joan Premium Software.

“We know that businesses have many options when it comes to the devices they purchase, so we created a solution that they would be able to easily integrate with tools currently in use,” says Zalar, “Joan on Tablets will help employees save time when scheduling meetings and booking conference rooms, while giving businesses the ability to optimize tech they already have that may not have a clear purpose.”

To further show how Joan on Tablets can improve the workplace, it will be on Product Hunt where office workers can share why Joan on Tablets would help their companies. Current and potential users can also cast a vote of support as Joan attempts to become one of Product Hunt’s top gadgets.

To learn more about Joan on Tablets, please visit Product Hunt or www.getjoan.com .

About Visionect

Visionect, the developer of Joan the award-winning room scheduling solution, is the world leader in deploying electronic paper in environments impossible before. Visionect technology is unparalleled in versatility, ultra-low power consumption, ease of installation and simplicity of use. For more information, please visit www.visionect.com .

Contact:

Kelly Delgado

Uproar PR for Visionect

kdelgado@uproarpr.com

312-878-4575 x240



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.