Six Maryland Counties Select DATAMARK for NG9-1-1 GIS Services

Grant-funded and other projects will assure the quality of GIS data for use in life-critical situations

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DATAMARK ® announced today it has secured a series of significant Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) projects across the State of Maryland, including six of the state’s 24 counties.



The innovative DATAMARK jurisdictions span the State, from southeast to the northwest, and include Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Caroline, Calvert, Allegany, and Garrett counties. Each of the six counties will deploy the DATAMARK VEP Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that validates, edits and provisions geographic information system (GIS) data for existing 9-1-1 systems while smoothing the transition to NG9-1-1. The DATAMARK VEP software improves public safety communication, location precision, and ensures the data meets the stringent NG9-1-1 requirements.

Other DATAMARK services many of the counties will use include the following:

Boundary Workshops – Facilitating individual workshops between each county and neighboring jurisdictions to discuss the placement of PSAP and Emergency Service Boundaries.

DATAMARK QAP (Quality Assurance Plan) – Assessing the current state of road and addressing workflows and providing recommendations for improvements to reach NG9-1-1 readiness.

DATAMARK ACE (Address Comparison and Evaluation) – Comparing master address sources to other sources containing address points (i.e., trash records, parcels, utility databases, etc.) and identifying address candidates not within the master address data source.

DATAMARK Clean-up Support Services – A multi-step review and correction of anomalies identified in the readiness assessment.

“The State of Maryland is making tremendous headway in its Next Generation 9-1-1 readiness,” said Ashley Buzzeo, public safety GIS expert and Maryland account manager at DATAMARK . “Deploying DATAMARK software and services in so many locations means local jurisdictions can work together on their GIS data improvements more easily; using the same services and solutions solidifies cohesiveness and consistency and keeps everyone moving in the same direction on their NG9-1-1 journey.”

DATAMARK’s team of GIS experts offer a breadth of knowledge and expertise that helps jurisdictions all over the country in their NG9-1-1 transitions. Because DATAMARK VEP does not require a GIS expert to upload, edit, and validate GIS data, all stakeholders can participate in the production of data regardless of GIS experience.

About DATAMARK

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker’s more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com .

Media Contacts:

Michelle Allard McMahon, cell: 781-718-3248

Jenna Beaucage, cell: 508-340-6851

datamark@rainierco.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.