Usio and ControlScan – Partnering to Streamline Payment Facilitators’ PCI Compliance

Usio and ControlScan enrich existing, ongoing relationship created in 2018 to reduce security risk for its Payment Facilitation Clients

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio (Nasdaq: USIO), a tech-enabled payment solutions provider, today affirmed its ongoing commitment to improving its ability to help its payment facilitator clients reduce their payment security risk. As such, Usio will continually strengthen its partnership with ControlScan, a leader in managed security and compliance solutions that help secure IT networks and protect payment card data.



Vaden Landers, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer at Usio, said, “Usio is committed to assuring that its clients are provided with the best payment security risk protection available. Consequently, over a year ago we integrated ControlScan’s technologically-advanced payment card data security and compliance solutions into our industry-leading payment facilitation technology to assure our clients that their data consists of and maintains the highest level of protection. This is a critical tool in assisting ISV’s and other merchants who leverage our payment facilitation platform in achieving and maintaining their Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance as part of our PayFac-in-a-Box implementation. ControlScan’s platform simplifies the complexity and increases the scope of compliance inherent in the payment facilitator business model.”

“Our ISV customers are focused on developing innovative software, meaning they rely on us to protect them from the potential security-related risks of payments processing. Our partnership with ControlScan enables us to integrate a security platform that addresses the inherent risks, effectively alleviating and mitigating any concerns of our ISVs, and more importantly their software users, which are provided with a path to compliance with the PCI DSS directives. In fact, we streamlined the SAQ and questionnaire processes that are now universally implemented by ControlScan and used by its downstream customers. Payment facilitators can also take advantage of ControlScan’s PCI Qualified Security Assessors (QSAs) to conduct a formal IT risk assessment as well as become ControlScan certified as a PCI DSS Level 1 Service Provider. These are all very strong endorsements of the security with which they operate,” Landers went on to say.



Matt Loos, executive vice president of business development, ControlScan, said, “Our partnership with Usio has been beneficial to all of their ISVs as well as their software developer clients who have adopted Usio’s payment technology. Over the past year we have been guiding Usio’s ISV customers through a best-practices approach to maintaining not only their own compliance and security, but to extend that compliance and security to the many end users of the ISVs that have integrated to and implemented Usio’s PayFac-in-a-Box solution.”



About ControlScan

ControlScan managed security and compliance solutions help secure IT networks and protect payment card data. Thousands of businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada partner with us for easy, cost-effective access to the expertise, technologies and services that keep cyber criminals and data thieves at bay. With highly credentialed cybersecurity and compliance experts, 24x7 managed detection and response, advanced endpoint protection, managed UTM firewall services, ASV vulnerability scanning, QSA and HIPAA assessments, security penetration testing, PCI compliance programs and more, we’ve got your back. For more information visit ControlScan.com .



About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

Websites: www.usio.com , www.singularpayments.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com, and www.ficentive.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule," and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to the realization of the anticipated opportunities from the Singular acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of our stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect our businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. We believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that our objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to our management. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

