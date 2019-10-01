LogMeIn Unveils New GoToMeeting as Next Step in UCC Strategy

New GoToMeeting delivers on promise to bring reliable and trusted meeting experiences to its GoTo customers with end-user delight and IT control

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGM) today announced the next major launch for its GoTo portfolio of Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) products with a completely new experience for GoToMeeting. The new GoToMeeting focuses on delivering a simple, intuitive end-user experience, while giving IT even more control over deployment, management, and security. The product includes a video-first meeting experience, industry-leading audio quality, a new meeting hub, powerful meeting diagnostics, and additional AI-powered transcription capabilities. These updates help to streamline collaboration with a faster, more modern look and feel that’s consistent across web browsers as well as desktop and mobile applications.



LogMeIn took a customer-first approach with the new GoToMeeting, listening to feedback from thousands of collaboration users to develop the product. LogMeIn’s GoTo portfolio delivers an intuitive experience for end-users while supporting the needs of IT leaders. According to recent research from Ovum , seven out of ten IT leaders are looking to invest in new collaboration technologies in 2020. The new GoToMeeting was built with IT leaders in mind to support a modern workforce working how, where, and when they want.

“The very nature of work is changing, and we wanted to create a new GoToMeeting that is simple, fast and intuitive for users, while also giving IT a collaboration platform that sets them up for the future. Today we are releasing the video conferencing experience of tomorrow to revolutionize the way people collaborate with the most modern solution available,” said Mark Strassman Senior Vice President and General Manager of Unified Communications and Collaboration at LogMeIn. “Through thousands of conversations and feedback from our customers, we reimagined the new GoToMeeting to deliver a delightful end-user experience, while also providing the security and reliability IT expects from a trusted communications and collaboration provider. We are excited to launch this new experience today to further drive GoTo’s leadership in the video meetings space.”

In this new release, GoToMeeting has launched a series of updates to improve the ease of the collaboration platform for IT and users before, during and after the meeting:

Pre-Meeting Experience: The Hub: Streamline your workday with a single workspace for your meetings, complete with meeting information, diagnostics, the ability to chat, start and schedule meetings. Scheduling: It’s easier than ever to choose between one-time or any-time meetings. Hosts can now create multiple personal meeting rooms with custom branding for teams to jump in and collaborate instantly at any time. GoToMeeting has also updated its popular calendar plugins and integrations with Office 365 and Outlook, GSuite Calendar, Salesforce, and more and continues to support integrations with tools like Slack and Zoho. Faster Join Time: Starting a session with the new GoToMeeting is 65 percent faster than before. Attendees also have the ability to choose between a download-free web meeting or joining via the new GoToMeeting desktop or mobile apps. All users will see a preview as to what they’ll look like before joining the meeting to turn video on from the start.

In-Meeting Experience A New User Experience: A completely reimagined video-first design makes video meetings easier than ever. Important controls, such as leaving the meeting and the ability to see exactly what you are sharing, are now front and center. Meeting hosts have the ability to choose multiple camera views, along with new controls, including screenshot and zoom in or out to focus on a particular area of the screen being shared. Unparalleled Audio: Connectivity and processing enhancements to provide a crystal clear, life-like and reliable audio experience in the office, at home, or on the go even in extreme low-bandwidth situations. Real-Time Note Taking: Coming soon - Within the GoToMeeting session, organizers will be able to take real-time notes. Upon recording a session, organizers can launch the Note taking feature where notes will be time-stamped and available for review and editing. Using proprietary GoToMeeting technology, the system will auto-generate, AI-based action items recommendations alongside the notes an organizer creates. Notes will be saved and can be shared after the meeting or pushed via integration to the customer’s preferred systems. The Same Experience Across Devices: The GoToRoom, GoToMeeting mobile and GoToMeeting web browser experiences have also been updated to reflect the new look and feel for a consistent workflow and feature set regardless of how a user joins a meeting.

Post Meeting Experience AI-Powered Transcription: Unlimited cloud recording means you never miss a moment. Meeting transcripts make content digestible in minutes – allowing hosts and attendees to spend less time note taking and more time participating in the meeting. Video to Slides: Automatically capture presentation slides during meetings and share in a downloadable PDF. Easy to Share Content: View, download and share transcripts, video, and notes with meeting attendees.

IT Power and Control: Meeting Diagnostics Report: IT administrators can view meeting diagnostics to monitor audio and video quality, and identify and troubleshoot root causes for meeting quality issues. GoToRoom: We’ve partnered with Poly and Dolby to deliver turnkey video room solutions that install in minutes. Meetings start with just one-click, from both the in-room screen as well as from the mobile app with the same new GoToMeeting experience. InRoom Link: Join GoToMeeting sessions with your existing SIP and H.323 video room systems (such as Cisco and Poly). Security and Reliability: GoToMeeting continues to be the trusted collaboration platform, with standards-based cryptography, SOC 2 and SOC 3 compliance, high-availability cloud-hosted service infrastructure, and administration and user-based roles and controls to maximize confidentiality, integrity and availability.



“With this new release of its UCC offering, LogMeIn has focused on items that matter to end-users – ease of use, faster join times, consistency across devices and platforms, and more,” said Ira M. Weinstein, founder and managing partner at Recon Research. “This is not a coat of paint on a legacy product. This is a new solution architected from the ground up to add value before, during, and after the meeting experience. In short - this is a big deal.”

The launch of the new GoToMeeting is just one of many announcements from the GoTo suite of UCC products. In recent months, the company has also announced that products from the GoTo portfolio have been named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions as well as a Challenger in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide .

GoTo has also expanded GoToConnect and GoToRoom general availability internationally bringing the full GoTo suite to the UK, Ireland and Germany. Additionally, GoTo has made recent significant updates to its GoToRoom and mobile experiences with features like Room Launcher to start meetings in GoToRoom enabled rooms from the GoToMeeting mobile app along with Commuter Mode for a simplified experience on-the-go. Later this year, GoTo plans to continue international expansion in Australia.

About LogMeIn's Unified Communications and Collaboration Portfolio

A recognized market leader in Unified Communications and Collaboration, LogMeIn has the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of UCC solutions that create simpler, more intelligent ways for people to meet, connect, market, sell and train, to deepen relationships and drive better outcomes. These include award-winning products under the GoTo portfolio brand, such as GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, Grasshopper and Jive, as well as the recently announced GoToConnect and GoToRoom solutions. LogMeIn’s combined UCC products support over 28 million users per month, with over 1.5 billion conferencing minutes a month contributing to over 8 million meetings per month, and nearly 20 billion voice minutes per year.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

