Ardent Celebrates Consistent Accelerated Growth with 2nd Inc. 5000 Award

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardent is celebrating double digit growth with their second consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing, privately owned companies. Ardent, an expert in custom learning solutions, believes complacency is evil, and has leveraged that tenet to push the limits of learning to drive client success.

“We are humbled to be featured on this list for another year,” shared Rich Fox, President and CEO of Ardent Learning. “Our clients are engaged with us to improve their businesses results and unlock the potential of their teams. We provide fresh, holistic learning solutions that help drive our clients to meet and exceed their goals. We’ve seen ourselves do the same.”

Ardent ranks #4292 on the list, jumping 99 spots since 2018. In addition to revenue growth, Ardent expanded their team with eleven fulltime staff to accommodate and prepare for additional growth opportunities. While actively growing in the automotive industry since their inception, the company is picking up the pace in other industries including finance, healthcare, and retail.

“Ardent’s innovative approach to learning is supported by our long-standing stability and proven methodologies,” commented Jed Sherman, Ardent’s VP of Solutions. “This honor represents not just our success, but the success of our solutions. Our clients look to us to bring innovative training techniques to their teams, and as is evidenced by our trusted partner relationships in the automotive industry, we’ve continued to deliver.”

About Ardent

Founded overt twenty years ago, Ardent continues to evolve their custom solutions to drive performance improvements for their clients in mid to large organizations, primarily in the automotive, finance, healthcare, and retail industries. An Ardent solution is customized to a client’s pace and adaptability for change, budgets, goals, existing tech stack and depth of reach across an organization. Ardent partners with the best technology providers to enable organizations to thrive through unlocking their people’s potential; delivered through their core capabilities: Instructional Design, Technology, Creative, Engagement Management and Facilitation Services. With an expansive suite of solution delivery methods, Ardent is able offer results driven strategies tailored to each organization’s unique culture and learning styles. Get to know Ardent at https://ardentlearning.com/ .

About Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 to 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2016. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2016 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions. For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com .

Ardent Contact Kim Hoffman, Director of Marketing, 585.454.1240 ext. 312 khoffman@ardentlearning.com



