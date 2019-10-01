Velan Inc.: Announcement

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) today announced that, on Thursday, October 10th, 2019, it will release its 2nd Quarter results for the fiscal year ended August 30th, 2019.



The company will hold an analyst call on Friday, October 11th, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-909-4197, and quoting the reservation number 21930534. There will be PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follow: 416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253. Enter Reservation number 21930534 then follow system prompts.

For further information, contact John D. Ball, CFO, at 514-748-7743, ext. 5537.



For further information, please contact:

Yves Leduc, President & CEO

OR

John D. Ball, Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: (514) 748-7743

Fax: (514) 748-8635

Web: www.velan.com



