Africa’s key Oil & Gas territories are making big announcements at Africa Oil Week

As ever, Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) will be the place for major national roadshows in the oil & gas sphere. 30 ministries are taking part this year, with over 20 presenting. This is the best chance to get insider knowledge on key opportunities, legislation changes, bidding rounds and more – direct from the companies and government intimately involved in leading them.

Here are some highlights of the National Roadshows and Bidding Rounds happening this year.

National Roadshows at Africa Oil Week 2019

Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone will be announcing details of a new bidding round at Africa Oil Week 2019.

Led by the Minister of Mineral Resources Hon. Foday Rado Yokie and Timothy Kabba, Director General of the Petroleum Commission of Sierra Leone, and supported by Jonathan Copus, CEO of Getech, the nation’s delegation will be announcing the opening of a fresh round of exploration rights.

Only eight wells have been drilled there since 1982, with the latest coming from Lukoil in 2013, following three wells drilled by Anadarko (now Occidental) in 2009, 2010 and 2012.

Cameroon

The world of African oil & gas legislation requires closer scrutiny as new changes emerge. Cameroon is one nation that has recently made changes to its Petroleum Code.

Jean-Jacques KOUM, Advisor for SNH will present on how these changes will provide greater scope for operators, investors and the wider finance community to find new ground in Cameroon.

One of the key changes is tax holiday for oil and condensate development, and a further seven years for gas development. What’s more, production sharing contracts (PSCs), can be modified to allow companies to recuperate “exploration expenses” from production based on Cameroonian on or offshore acreages.

Somalia

The Horn of Africa is open for business. Somalia’s Petroleum Law and Revenue Sharing Agreement entered force in May 2019. The nation also unveiled its inaugural offshore licensing round.

Keynote speaker Hon. Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed, Somali Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, will lay out the future of Somali oil & gas for an international audience of financiers and operators this November.

“This year is a landmark year in the development of Somalia’s natural resources,” Minister Ahmed said. “The Ministry has worked successfully with the federal member states to create and equitable and transparent framework to develop natural resources for the greater good of Somalia.”

Nigeria

No continental hydrocarbons summit would be complete without representatives from Africa’s largest oil producer. Hon. Timipre Marlin Sylva and Melee Kolo Kyari, GMD, NNPC will be leading the Nigerian delegation, and Bala Wunti, Group General Manager, Corporate Planning and Strategy, NNPC, is on hand to give the latest updates and opportunities from Nigeria.

Nigeria continues to attract significant international attention. According to the NNPC, China is emerging as one of its key partners. Data from the NOC reveals that Chinese investments in Nigeria’s oil sector have reached $16bn.

Even so, the nation is aiming at 70% indigenous participation in oil & gas projects by 2027, so there’s a lot of interest in how Nigeria’s hydrocarbons sector will develop in the coming years.

Mozambique

Mozambique represents 23% of all future African capEx, making it the second largest recipient of investment anywhere in the continent going forward. In particular, natural gas projects are set to receive a major boost – up to a potential $50bn in capital expenditure.

Following on the from the success of significant large-scale projects like Anadarko’s $20bn Mozambique LNG project, players from across the globe are turning towards Mozambique with great interest. A proposed $5bn EXIM bank loan to fuel further development is only making the nation more attractive for investors.

Forming part of the Africa Oil Week 2019 National Roadshow programme is a look at Mozambique and the promise it holds for international players. Two of the key individuals helping transform Mozambique’s oil & gas industry into something truly world class are speaking at Africa Oil Week this year. Chairman of the INP, the National Petroleum Institute, Carlos Zacharias will be there to discuss his country’s ongoing development, alongside NOC ENH’s CEO Omar Mithá.

Media Contact: Joanna Kotyrba Email: Joanna.kotyrba@hyve.group

Africa Oil Week: At the heart of African Oil & Gas For over 25 years, Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) has been the meeting place for Africa’s most senior E&P stakeholders.

It attracts the entire value chain, including Governments, NOCs, international oil companies, independents, investors and service providers. They come to set out the future direction of the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector, secure major deals and lucrative new partnerships and take part in bidding rounds.

It is the best place to discover investment opportunities throughout one of the most promising regions on Earth for oil & gas development.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.