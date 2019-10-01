Gilbarco Veeder-Root Introduces Encore® Experience Consumer Engagement Platform

Allows retailers to create at-the-pump unique consumer experiences; enabling repeat business and driving in-store sales

/EIN News/ -- GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilbarco Veeder-Root announced today the launch of the Gilbarco Veeder-Root Encore Experience. This cloud-based open applications platform enables retailers to customize on-screen experiences to delight consumers at the forecourt and drive them inside their convenience stores. Retailers can create their own apps or use Gilbarco-built or third party-developed apps to remotely and securely deploy content and functionality to their Encore® dispensers screens.

“The Encore Experience offers a way for retailers to build their brands, drive loyalty, create repeat business and increase in-store sales,” said Chris Whitley, Marketing and Sales Vice-president, Gilbarco Veeder-Root. “The few minutes that consumers spend fueling is a prime opportunity for retailers to captivate consumers attention and increase their basket size by offering engaging content and products in a way others that do not have this product can’t; Encore Experience offers the easiest path to increase c-store sales from the outside.”

With the Encore Experience, content and functionality apps are easily and securely created, customized and deployed to retailer sites. Retailers can customize existing apps with backgrounds, icons and logos, and create unique functionality and content via proprietary or third-party developed apps. Existing apps include survey, ticker, games, couponing and even order and purchase at pump for c-store items. Consumer engagement can be measured to help retailers understand consumer engagement and preferences.

The Gilbarco Veeder-Root Encore Experience is currently available in the U.S. and can be deployed on modern Encore dispensers with a 10.4-inch or larger screen. New functionalities are frequently released. To learn more or to find a Gilbarco Veeder-Root distributor, call 336-547-5000 or visit www.gilbarco.com/InsideSalesBeginOutside.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco Veeder-Root has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support and proven reliability. The company’s major product lines include fuel dispensers, nozzles, pump media, point-of-sale systems, payment systems, tank gauges and fleet management systems. For more information, visit www.gilbarco.com.

Chris Zona Gilbarco Veeder-Root 1.336.547.5000 christopher.zona@gilbarco.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.