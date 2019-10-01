Nexthink data shows first ever quantifiable measurement of employees’ experiences with IT

Operational data from 1.6m anonymized and aggregated endpoints reveals employees’ digital experiences in the workplace

Ari Helgason, Principal at Index Ventures

For the first time, the enterprise has access to real, operationalized digital employee experience data to enable them to benchmark internally and against peers

Data shows that many businesses are struggling with the basics with device issues being the biggest problem area for organizations impacting on employees’ experiences with IT

The largest organizations (>20k employees) with the most complex environments are struggling the most to deliver positive digital experiences for their employees

NEW YORK and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexthink , a global leader in Digital Employee Experience Management, today launched the first ever analysis from its Digital Experience Score data , showing how hundreds of organizations are faring with the digital experience they provide to employees in the workplace.

Most companies understand the importance of providing the best experiences with IT for their employees but struggle to quantify it. Nexthink’s Digital Experience Score addresses this problem by defining a set of metrics in multiple domains that impact the digital experience of employees such as workplace devices, collaboration and productivity tools, and business services/applications. The Digital Experience Score sets the standard for what good looks like and enables businesses to benchmark themselves against their peers and competitors.

Pedro Bados, CEO and Co-founder of Nexthink, said: “Our customers tell us that they want to deliver better digital experiences for their employees, but improvements are subjective, and there is no clear way to measure progress or for them to compare to their peers. We believe our standardized experience scores will fix this problem, setting a reference for businesses to measure their Digital Employee Experience just as the Net Promoter Score has become the standard for measuring Customer Experience.”

Digital Experience Score Benchmarking Data Analysis Key Findings

Companies with more than 20,000 people are failing to deliver positive digital experiences for their employees compared to all other organizations

The average score for companies with less than 20k employees was between 6.7 and 7.0 (out of 10) — this declined to 6.4 for companies with between 20k and 50k employees, and 5.8 for companies over 50k employees

The largest measured organizations suffered most with digital employee experience, with those above 50k scoring lowest across four of the five measured categories: Device, Productivity & Collaboration, Business Apps and Web Browsing

The highest scoring group was companies with between 10k and 20k employees with an average score of 7.0

The largest companies certainly have the most complex IT environments but with the Security metric scoring highest in companies of over 50k employees, the implication is that such a focus on security is having a negative effect on employees’ experience of IT overall

Device issues are the biggest problem area for organizations impacting on employees’ experiences with IT

The experience scores for Devices are the lowest of all areas in the report with an average score of 4.3, compared to 8.0 for Productivity and Collaboration tools; 7.2 for Security; 7.5 for Web browsing; and 6.8 for Business Apps

Problems with logon times were reported with nearly 30% longer than 40 seconds and nearly 10% forced to wait an astonishing 90 seconds or more

The ultimate symbol of an employee’s frustration with a device is the hard reset (when nothing else seems to work) and the report showed 14% of devices were given a hard reset every week

About the Digital Experience Score and data collection

Nexthink’s Digital Experience Score measures the degree of satisfaction and efficiency of an aggregated end-user base as it relates to their interaction with the IT environment in the workplace; that is, their digital experience.

The Digital Experience Score enables organizations to focus on how IT is experienced, not just the availability of it. Scores can be used by IT teams to establish continuous service and improvement models, creating an experience level agreement (XLA) with the business and employees to improve productivity levels, increase employee engagement and reduce costs.

Nexthink excludes exposure to any Personal Data for purposes of developing the Digital Experience Scores — the data collection is of product intelligence and not customer information. In order to calculate the Digital Experience Score, Nexthink technology collects and processes only non-Personal Data provided by its clients. No identifying usernames, device or other identifying data is accessed for the purposes of the Score. All data is anonymized (i.e. all Personal Data is excluded) at the point of collection and then aggregated and analyzed using our proprietary methodologies to establish a meaningful Digital Experience Score.

Future benchmarking data analysis will also be able to show trends over time, allow customers to benchmark by industry sector, and will include additional tools and business applications as the scope and size of the data set is increased.

About Nexthink

Nexthink is the global leader in digital employee experience management. Our products allow enterprises to create highly productive digital workplaces for their employees by delivering optimal end-user experiences. Through a unique combination of real-time analytics, automation and employee feedback across all endpoints, Nexthink helps IT teams meet the needs of the modern digital workplace.

www.nexthink.com

Insights The Digital Experience Score Benchmarking Report will be presented at Experience ’19 in New York on 1st October 2019, and at the other Experience ’19 events in Frankfurt, Paris and London throughout October and November – https://www.nexthink.com/experience/ .

Infographic

https://www.nexthink.com/state-of-digital-employee-experience/

