Analysis on North America's $222+ Million Nanocellulose Market - Focus on NFC, CNC, BNC, and More

The North American nanocellulose market is projected to reach $222.52 million by 2025, growing by 21.67% annually over the forecast years.



Highlighted with 13 tables and 27 figures, this 79-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America nanocellulose market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.



Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2025.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints & Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America nanocellulose market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Application, and Region.



Based on product type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC)

Cellulose Nanocrystals (CNC)

Bacterial Nanocellulose (BNC)

Others

Based on application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

Rheology Modifier

Composites & Packaging

Pulp & Paper

Electronics & Sensors

Biomedical & Pharmaceuticals

Others

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by Product Type and Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players. Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America nanocellulose market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System.



According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

American Process Inc.

Ashai Kasei Chemicals Corporation

Borregaard Chemcell

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd.

Daicel Corporation

Daio Paper Corporation

Imerys

Innventia AB

Kruger Inc.

Stora Enso Ltd.

