Image Protect Launches Fotofy In-Image Ad Network in $333B Digital Ad Market

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect”, “IMTL”, or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is excited to announce the launch of the Company’s Fotofy Ad Network. The Company can now begin displaying third-party in-image advertisements in embedded overlay format in any image uploaded to its www.fotofy.com Marketplace repository. Ads will be served as images are shared from Fotofy to the internet.



“This achievement represents a significant step toward translating our Fotofy strategy into tangible revenue growth,” commented Matthew Goldman, CEO of Image Protect. “We already have strong momentum in place due to a rapidly progressing development timeline and very strong organic user growth on the Fotofy Platform. The Ad Network releases a powerful new capacity for monetizing this process in the form of incoming cash flow for our company.”

Recent market research from eMarketer now forecasts all-time record global digital ad spending in 2019, with total spending jumping 17.6% year-over-year to $333.25 billion, pushing digital ad spending up to account for roughly half of all global ad spending for the first time in history. Inside of this dynamic, the in-image ad market is set to top $50 billion in 2019 and continues to grow rapidly, creating a powerful context for the Company’s newly developed technology.

As the Fotofy Ad Network is deployed, photographers will be able to monetize digital images by enabling an in-image ad placement, driving a revenue stream based on click-thru events wherever their images reside. This announcement comes just days after the Company’s announced launch of its innovative Fotofy Analytics Dashboard, giving platform participants a complete insight into the performance of their uploaded images on the Fotofy system.

“The ad network capability is really the core practical technological achievement for what we are trying to do with Fotofy,” continued Mr. Goldman. “We are moving toward full implementation, but the Fotofy Image Marketplace is in business as of now in terms of the full complement of free images being offered out to anyone.”

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

Safe Harbor Provision

Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

Corporate Contact:

Image Protect

Lawrence Adams

larry.adams@imageprotect.com



