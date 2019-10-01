Global Consortium, Inc. CEO Featured in New Audio Interview at SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

CEO provides in depth look at the progress with America's First Cannabis Mall and a detailed update on the audit process and up-listing schedule.

/EIN News/ -- COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com and Global Consortium, Inc. (the "Company "or "GCGX") (OTC: GCGX) today announced that Matt Dwyer, CEO of Global Consortium, Inc., is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.

The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/9-30-19-smallcapvoice-interview-global-consortium-gcgx/ .

Global Consortium CEO Matt Dwyer provides substantial corporate update in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. Dwyer provided his progress report on the building of America's First Cannabis Mall, an update on the audit process and up-listing, and much more. Global Consortium, Inc., is building America's First Cannabis Mall, which when completed will house Manufacturing, Distribution, Delivery, Retail, Testing, and Cultivation all under one 64,000 square foot building. The Mall will house the largest Manufacturing facility of THC and CBD Distillate and Edibles believed to be operational in the United States. Recently, GCGX announced they had negotiated and executed a revised lease with an option to purchase 25,000 square feet of the building the company currently leases in Sacramento. Global is currently trying to secure a First Right of Refusal on the remaining 39,000 sq. ft of the building.

In the interview Dwyer stated, “In the great scheme of things, things have not moved as fast we would have liked with the building in Sacramento, but things are now coming along very nicely. The building looks great! We recently released a video on Twitter so shareholders can see the progress. When it comes online any day here, it will be a first-class operation. Therefore, we are excited to be speaking with SmallCapVoice.com right now. We are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.”

About Global Consortium, Inc.

Global Consortium, Inc., in compliance with SEC regulations, may in the future use social media outlets like Facebook or Twitter and its own website to announce key information in compliance with Reg. FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, estimates of services and equipment markets, the release of corporate apps, growth of the platform, target markets, product releases, product demand and, business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also consider that any investment in securities is at risk.



Details of the Company's business, finances, appointments, and agreements can be found as part of the Company's continuous public disclosure on otcmarkets.com .

For additional information about this release please contact:



