Widen to Host Eighth Annual Summit in Madison, Wisconsin

Widen welcomes 200+ customers to maximize their digital asset management practice and explore the future of marketing technology at Monona Terrace from October 7-9

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wisc., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widen, a leading provider of digital asset management (DAM) software, will host the eighth annual Widen Summit from October 7 to 9 at Monona Terrace in Madison, Wisconsin, where attendees will learn how to maximize their investment in DAM software to bring success to their organization.



This year’s conference will be packed with keynotes and inspirational sessions from world-class speakers, Collective® customers, and Widen experts on topics ranging from tactical DAM implementation tips to the future of marketing technology. Keynote speakers include:



Jon Acuff, New York Times Bestselling author of six books including the Wall Street Journal #1 Bestseller, "Finish: Give Yourself the Gift of Done”

Claire Haidar, CEO of WNDYR

Robin Brown, Brand Manager at the San Francisco International Airport

Vladimir Chen, Senior Digital Product Manager at 3Shape A/S

Megan Fisher, Digital Marketing Associate at Crayola

Mark Rogotowicz, Digital Solutions Architect at an industrial nozzle manufacturer

Deanna Ballew, VP of Product Development at Widen

Matthew Gonnering, CEO of Widen

Widen welcomes all its customers to the Summit, whether they are brand new or have years of experience. There will be four different session tracks to help attendees master the basics, empower change, learn from customer examples, and evolve their DAM. Widen will also reveal their product roadmap, including upcoming advances in content management and business process management.

“We are excited to welcome top DAM professionals to Madison to come together and navigate today’s marketing challenges in a space that is supportive and welcoming,” said Widen CEO Matthew Gonnering. “This conference is an opportunity for us all to learn how to make moments of magic for our customers.”

The Summit will take place at Monona Terrace convention center situated on the shores of Lake Monona in Madison, Wisconsin. First designed by world-renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright, Monona Terrace is an architectural masterpiece that offers unparalleled access to downtown Madison where attendees can find more than 100 restaurants, cafes, and bars.

In addition to its customers, Widen invites members of the press to attend the Summit. Learn more at www.widensummit.com .

About Widen

Established in 1948, Widen is a marketing technology company trusted by the world’s most recognized brands. Its high-performing software empowers organizations in today’s digital economy to create impactful, measurable, and consistent brand experiences. The platform spans brand management, content lifecycle management, video, and creative management solutions. To date, Widen has enabled 550,000+ marketers, content creators, and technologists at over 600 global brands to connect with target audiences through the smart use of content. Customers include Progressive, Zippo, Energizer, Trek, Zeiss, Salvation Army, Citizen Watch, the Atlanta Falcons, Carnival Cruise Line, Yankee Candle, FINCA, and many more.

Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, USA and with a European office in London, UK, Widen has the highest customer loyalty in the digital asset management (DAM) industry. Widen’s award-winning culture is recognized for its investments in employee well-being and dedication to serving local communities. To learn more about Widen, visit www.widen.com .

Contact:

Jake Athey

VP Marketing

Widen

+1 608 443-5472

jathey@widen.com



