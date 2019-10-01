Contributing to Growth: MTrac Welcomes New Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Payout Inc. (OTCPink:GOHE) (“Global” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the addition of Ms. Vivian Estrada as the new Chief Operating Officer of MTrac Tech. Corporation. Ms. Estrada joins the Company following a highly successful seven-year tenure with LifeLine Ambulance in Montebello, CA where she served as the company’s Director of Human Resources managing an operation with over 250 employees day to day and directly contributed to the oversight of the company’s internal operational organization. She received her HR Management certification through Cal State Fullerton and is an active member of the Professional in Human Resources Association (PIHRA) and the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM). With nearly 20 years of progressive management and leadership experience acquired within the legal and professional services industries throughout her impressive career, the Company is excited to welcome Ms. Estrada to their executive team and is confident in the extensive business expertise and knowledge she will be able to contribute to the growth and success initiatives of MTrac.



“So much of the success MTrac has achieved to-date is due in large part to the contributions exhibited by the phenomenal team of talented and experienced employees we have assembled,” said MTrac Executive VP, David Flores. “The addition of Ms. Estrada to MTrac’s executive team is pivotal in that a significant part of her focus will be dedicated towards fortifying our internal operational structure, which will include streamlining important processes and procedures and providing crucial oversight and management of key performance indicators associated with the operational flow of our company at this very critical point in our growth and expansion. We are absolutely thrilled to welcome her aboard and look forward to the value she will deliver to the employees, clients, and stakeholders of MTrac.”

“I am truly honored to have accepted this opportunity to join the MTrac team and play a significant role in furthering their objective of establishing themselves as one of the most prominent tech companies in the growing cannabis industry,” said MTrac COO, Vivian Estrada. “As you might expect, my decision to join the company came after careful thought, consideration and plenty of research. In the end, however, the bold, yet clear, vision of Vanessa Luna as to the success and reputation she intends to carve-out for MTrac is something that I can share a genuine passion for, and believe I can contribute to, through the skills and experience I have to offer. I am extremely firm on the fundamental that a company’s success is very much dependent upon the stability and strength of the foundation that its employees create through their performance, and therefore I look forward to having a direct and beneficial impact in creating the strongest, most stable foundation possible for MTrac that will sustain the growth we are poised to experience.”

About Global Payout, Inc.

(OTC Pink:GOHE)

Since the Company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions. From 2014 to 2017 Global focused on identifying new state of the art technologies in a variety of industry sectors and successfully helped launch MoneyTrac Technology Inc. and other companies within the FinTech space. In 2018, Global completed a reverse triangular merger with MoneyTrac Technology Inc. resulting in Global retaining the wholly owned subsidiary, MTrac Tech Corporation. Global’s current focus is continuing to identify new business opportunities while it reorganizes its future business endeavors.

About MTrac Tech Corp.



MTrac Tech Corporation, a Nevada Corporation, is a privately held, wholly owned subsidiary of Global Payout, Inc. MTrac is a software technology, sales and marketing, and business development company focused on “high risk” and “high cost” industries. The Company’s flagship product is the MTrac payment platform offering a full-service solution with technology offerings including Payment Platform, Blockchain, Compliance, POS, E-Wallet, Mobile Application and Digital Payment Solutions. We are one network disrupting the status quo. It is MTrac’s creative vision through the use of its innovative technology solution to become the premier service provider offering the “Key to Cashless®﻿.”



Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.



Media Contacts:

Global Payout, Inc.

www.globalpayout.com

(702) 790-2511 Ext. 101

Ir@globalpayout.com



MTrac Tech Corp.

www.Mtractech.com

(702) 790-2511 Ext. 101

ir@mtractechcorp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.