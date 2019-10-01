Team One Wins ‘Jacuzzi Brands’ Account

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team One, Publicis Groupe’s fully integrated media, digital and communications agency for premium brands, today announces it will partner with Jacuzzi Brands LLC, the global manufacturer of premium spas, swim spas, experience and soaking bathtubs, shower systems and related products and accessories.



Jacuzzi Brands’ flagship, the Jacuzzi® Brand, is the most recognized in the world for hydrotherapy and Team One’s work coincides with the launch of Jacuzzi’s newest bathing experience, Arga™ Freestanding Bathtub with Swirlpool™ Experience, this September.

As a full-service agency specializing in building premium high-value brands that last, Team One is tasked with furthering Jacuzzi Brands’ position as a leader in the category through branding and design strategies, advertising, media, marketing and public relations.

"Team One came to the table with a deep understanding of what we are looking to achieve across our brands, and brought with them some very unique and innovative ideas that will help us get there,” said Ed Sofia, SVP of Marketing, Jacuzzi Brands LLC. “We are excited to work with them as we write the next chapter in Jacuzzi Brands’ legacy.”

Julie Michael, CEO, Team One, says: “With new global leadership, rich Italian pedigree and gorgeous new products, Jacuzzi Brands LLC is poised for aggressive growth. This is an incredible opportunity for Team One to create enduring impact by helping the Jacuzzi family of brands become increasingly coveted and beloved among modern affluent consumers.”

Tapping into research from its award-winning and specialist Legacy Lab division, Team One is uniquely positioned to help brand leaders leverage their heritage and innovate for the future.

ABOUT JACUZZI BRANDS LLC

Jacuzzi Brands LLC, headquartered in Chino Hills, CA, is a global manufacturer of premium spas, swim spas, whirlpool, soaker bathtubs, shower systems and related bathroom products and accessories. The company believes that ‘when we feel good, we live a better life.’ The company operates under multiple brands, including Jacuzzi® Brand, Sundance® Spas, Dimension One Spas®, Hydropool®, ThermoSpas® and BathWraps®. The company’s flagship, the Jacuzzi® Brand, is the most consumer recognized brand in the world for hydrotherapy.

ABOUT TEAM ONE

Team One is Publicis Groupe's fully integrated media, digital and communications agency dedicated to helping premium brands thrive in the modern media landscape. Team One has five North American offices, including its Los Angeles headquarters, Dallas, New York, Chicago and Atlanta. Team One clients include Lexus, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, HSBC Premier, Expedia, Warner Bros. Interactive, St. Regis Hotels and Resorts, Cathay Pacific, VISA, Make-a-Wish and the It Gets Better Project. Visit TeamOne-USA.com.

Christine Perez DiGennaro Communications christine@digennaro-usa.com 212 966 9525



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.