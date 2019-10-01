The Alkaline Water Company Delivers Flavors to Kroger

/EIN News/ -- Third-largest retailer in the world expands on Alkaline88® product lines



Alkaline88® Flavor-Infused Water launches with Kroger Houston, Texas stores

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) (the “Company”), a producer of premium bottled alkaline drinking water, flavored water, and CBD-infused products, sold under the brand name Alkaline88®, today announced that it is expanding its national footprint with Kroger and its flavored water into 55 Houston, Texas stores.

“Given our already established national footprint for Alkaline88® water, we are excited to continue our expansion of our flavored infused waters to 55 high-volume Kroger stores across the greater Houston area,” stated Frank Chessman, Executive Director of National Sales for the Company. “We are pleased that Kroger Houston requested our flavor infused product as soon as it was available, which speaks volumes about the popularity and the overall quality of our brand. We believe our all-natural flavor infused water has a great taste profile that supports our ability to innovate and create a unique product experience for our customers,” concluded Mr. Chessman.

Photos of the flavor-infused product in Kroger stores can be viewed here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c05644fa-a299-4236-8bc4-7eeae250f1c1

About The Kroger Co.

Founded in 1883, Kroger is one of the largest retailers in the world serving over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,761 retail food stores serving America. To learn more about Kroger, visit https://www.thekrogerco.com/

About The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) is a leading producer of premium bottled alkaline drinking water sold under the brand name Alkaline88®. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, the Company produces healthy, all-natural and great-tasting alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. Founded in 2012, the Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and focuses on national distribution and marketing for retail sale of Alkaline88®, one of the fastest-growing premium bottled water brands on the market. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About Alkaline Water Products

Alkaline88®is a premier 8.8 pH balanced bottled alkaline drinking water enhanced with trace minerals and electrolytes. The product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500-milliliter, 700-milliliter, 1-liter, 1.5-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is already available for consumer sales at a growing number of major retail locations across many parts of the United States. Learn more about the science behind alkaline water by visiting www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Richard A. Wright

President and CEO

800-923-1910

investors@thealkalinewaterco.com

Media

Jessica Starman

888-461-2233

jessica@elev8newmedia.com

