One Identity Channel Strategy Yields Exceptional Results

/EIN News/ -- ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity, a proven leader in helping organizations achieve an identity-centric security strategy, today announced its One Identity Partner Circle program and related channel strategy has recorded exceptional results, now linked to over 68 percent of company sales, globally. This milestone represents a 54-percent increase in year-over-year (YoY) North American partner sales and a more than 10-percent increase YoY in global channel sales. The One Identity Partner Circle provides a flexible, multi-tiered program that delivers tools and resources for system integrators, value-added resellers, global alliances and technology alliances that sell, deploy and manage identity and access management (IAM), privileged access management (PAM) and identity governance solutions within the award-winning One Identity portfolio.



“As breach headlines continue to demonstrate that identities are at the center of many major data breaches, our customers and their connected partners have recognized that IAM plays a vital role in managing the growing risk faced in an inter-connected world,” said Roger Moffat, director of Channel and Alliances, North America at One Identity. “Hundreds of partners rely on One Identity’s cross-functional IAM solution set to address customer needs for cyber security practice improvement and digital transformation enablement.”

“Our continued focus on recruiting and developing strong partnerships has enabled our customers to benefit from partners with vertical market knowledge as well as deep technical advisory and delivery expertise. Developing relationships with global systems integrators has expanded our market presence and coverage. Selecting and developing key relationships with market-leading distribution companies has provided our partners with another level of expertise and capability to access when required,” stated Andrew Clarke, director of Strategic Alliances and Channel Partnerships, EMEA.

In just over two years since the launch of the program in May 2017, One Identity and its Partner Circle members have seen tremendous collective momentum around the world. Several key milestones and trends One Identity’s partner program experienced in the last 12 months include:

Rapid increase in worldwide sales and deal registration growth: The program has seen significant growth in channel sales and partner participation across all key regions globally, with 1,014 partners having closed One Identity solution sales within the last year. In addition to strong global sales growth, partner-originated opportunities grew from 5 percent to over 20 percent.





Impressive net-new Partner Circle membership growth: Over the last 18 months, One Identity welcomed 395 new partner members to the program which has a wide participation spread geographically including: 58 percent EMEA; 11 percent North America; 17 percent Latin America; and 14 percent Asia-Pacific. Partners quickly become effective by following an accreditation learning path to gain knowledge and understanding of the key IAM disciplines.





New program offerings, training and support: Major updates to the program within the last year include a new, two-tiered structure for value-added distributors and added incentives such as market-development funding, rebates and deal registration discounts. These and other benefits are designed to give partners even more flexibility and resources to achieve sales and end-user IAM and PAM success. Helping drive partner execution, One Identity introduced "Campaigns-in-a-Box" – easy-to-follow guidelines and other pre-packaged assets that enable partners to replicate One Identity global sales campaigns targeted to their own customers and prospects. Additionally, the company enhanced its Partner Circle online portal to provide a better structured experience with improved sales play guides highlighting key go-to-market initiatives. Sophisticated pre-sales boot camps increased access to technical training, and the ability to provide constructive feedback to the One Identity Partner Team.





Esteemed industry recognition: CRN (a brand of The Channel Company) recently awarded One Identity with the prestigious 5-Star distinction within its 2019 Partner Program Guide. By receiving this recognition, One Identity is recognized as part of an elite group of companies that offer partners meaningful and beneficial elements in their channel programs.





Partner Advisory Board: Within our UNITE global conferences, One Identity has introduced an interactive discussion forum between significant company executives and a range of key partners – including Deloitte and Ernst & Young (EY). The purpose of the Board is to gather partner feedback on the market, solutions and trends to keep the relationships strong and evolve the program, as well as to share updates on One Identity innovation that will support future partner growth.





Enhanced UNITE conference series: The global UNITE partner and user conference series experienced a 100-percent YOY growth in partner attendees. A significant enhancement to the conference series included the UNITE Technical Track, which features deep-technical training and has become an integral part of the event. The UNITE series also provided One Identity with the opportunity to recognize partner excellence by highlighting individual success and commitment through regional partner awards.





One Identity channel leadership expansion: One Identity has expanded Partner Circle team leadership in the last year, including Solution Architects, GSI and Alliance Account Leads, and Partner Enablement Specialists. The channel account management teams across the world have expanded coverage in local countries helping build closer relationships with partners.





"The One Identity Partner Circle Program has quickly become our most strategic and rewarding enterprise partnership to date," said Tim Spires, president, EST Group. "As access and credential-based breaches continue cripple organizations, there is an urgent and increased focus within our customer base on incorporating identity and privileged access management solutions and practices into their security programs. One Identity has armed EST Group with not only the industry leading solutions, but also a world class partner program that gives us to resources, training and tools we need to meet these customer demands."

"Having extensive protection of user data and access rights became top priority for companies in recent years and put IAM and PAM technologies at the center of organizations' security strategies," said Claudio Fuchs, managing director Switzerland and Austria at IPG. "Our partnership with One Identity helps us deliver identity and access management and privileged management technology combined with our local implementation and operation services to our customers. The One Identity Partner Circle program gives us useful resources from a technical, support, sales and marketing prospective to help our customers avoid data breaches and meet regulatory compliance such as GDPR."

To learn more about the One Identity Partner Circle program, please visit: https://www.oneidentity.com/partners/.

