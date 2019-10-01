NetAlly Launches Powerful All-in-One Multi-Technology Handheld Network Testing Solution, EtherScope™ nXG

Portable network expert with fully integrated wired and wireless analysis and automated problem detection accelerates network testing

/EIN News/ -- COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetAlly, a leader in handheld testing solutions for wired and wireless access networks, today announced the release of EtherScope™ nXG Portable Network Expert , a powerful handheld network tester that enables network engineers and technicians to quickly discover, test, verify and troubleshoot enterprise access networks. As the first handheld tool to offer a single user interface (UI) that fully integrates both wired and wireless network test data, the EtherScope nXG dramatically increases network visibility, accelerates and simplifies testing, and simplifies team collaboration. This is the first portable tool with the right combination of capabilities to “break the Layer 2 ceiling” – allowing users to easily identify wireless clients not just by MAC address, but by IP, name and type, delivering visibility most Wi-Fi tools cannot provide.

“As today’s networks continue to grow in complexity, network teams often struggle to keep pace. They need better solutions that help streamline their network testing and troubleshooting process,” said Mike Parrottino, CEO at NetAlly. “To help address these challenges, we designed EtherScope nXG to be the most comprehensive and powerful portable network tester available.”

EtherScope nXG’s all new UI combines wired and wireless data analysis and purpose-built hardware to support a broad range of technologies like line-rate 10G (over copper and fiber), NBASE-T, Wi-Fi 5/Wi-Fi 6, and high-power PoE (Power over Ethernet).

Parrottino continues, “With EtherScope nXG’s advanced out-of-the-box auto-testing capabilities, network engineers and technicians get unprecedented visibility that accelerates testing and drives collaboration, all in a truly portable, light weight tool that can easily be brought to problem areas. With it, teams will simply get more done, faster.”

According to a recent Spiceworks survey, IT professionals face a variety of challenges that include implementing planned changes, managing unexpected changes, ensuring network security, and a lack of time and resources. These challenges are caused primarily by the disparity in staff skills and toolsets (between engineers and technicians), and visibility gaps across wired and wireless networks. The EtherScope nXG was designed to overcome these issues with key features and capabilities that enable users to:

Test, Validate and Troubleshoot the Latest Network Technology – Users can assess support for NBASE-T, 10G, Wi-Fi 5/Wi-Fi 6, with advanced Android-based troubleshooting apps and purpose-built test hardware. Additional test capabilities include packet capture at line-rate to 10G, network discovery and path analysis, 24-hour RF traffic analysis, cable testing, and PoE TruePower TM load testing.



– Users can assess support for NBASE-T, 10G, Wi-Fi 5/Wi-Fi 6, with advanced Android-based troubleshooting apps and purpose-built test hardware. Additional test capabilities include packet capture at line-rate to 10G, network discovery and path analysis, 24-hour RF traffic analysis, cable testing, and PoE TruePower load testing. Quickly Verify Performance – The product offers 10G line-rate performance testing for critical servers, uplinks and key end devices over Ethernet, iPerf testing over Wi-Fi or wired links, and testing against another EtherScope nXG or other NetAlly tools for end-to-end tests.



– The product offers 10G line-rate performance testing for critical servers, uplinks and key end devices over Ethernet, iPerf testing over Wi-Fi or wired links, and testing against another EtherScope nXG or other NetAlly tools for end-to-end tests. Bridge the Gap Between Engineer and Technician – Users can dive deep to verify, troubleshoot and document complex networks with multiple VLANs and Wi-Fi SSIDs, or take advantage of out-of-the-box AutoTests that require minimal skill and training. Through the EtherScope nXG, offsite engineers can extend their expertise via remote control to collaborate with technicians at distant sites to solve tough problems without the need for travel.



– Users can dive deep to verify, troubleshoot and document complex networks with multiple VLANs and Wi-Fi SSIDs, or take advantage of out-of-the-box AutoTests that require minimal skill and training. Through the EtherScope nXG, offsite engineers can extend their expertise via remote control to collaborate with technicians at distant sites to solve tough problems without the need for travel. Assess the Health of the Network – With Wi-Fi air quality tests for over-subscribed channels, Wi-Fi channel utilization analysis, and network discovery, EtherScope nXG can help “prove it’s not the network” or pinpoint root cause faster than other non-integrated methods.



– With Wi-Fi air quality tests for over-subscribed channels, Wi-Fi channel utilization analysis, and network discovery, EtherScope nXG can help “prove it’s not the network” or pinpoint root cause faster than other non-integrated methods. Discover Security Risks – EtherScope nXG’s powerful network discovery technology identifies unknown switches, hidden SSIDs and probing Wi-Fi devices, while categorizing devices by security status, detecting rogues and more.



– EtherScope nXG’s powerful network discovery technology identifies unknown switches, hidden SSIDs and probing Wi-Fi devices, while categorizing devices by security status, detecting rogues and more. Seamlessly Capture and Manage Field Test Data – Users can enjoy automated and centralized reporting and analysis, documentation, and integration with network management systems via NetAlly’s complimentary Link-Live cloud service.

"NetAlly continues a long history of putting ever more troubleshooting power in the palm of your hand with EtherScope nXG,” says Lee Badman, wireless network architect at Wirednot. “It’s not easy finding a tool that goes deep enough for senior engineers and developers, while also being junior technician-friendly, but EtherScope hits that sweet spot effectively. Combined with Link-Live, EtherScope is a new top-tier weapon in the war on wired and wireless network problems.”

For more information about EtherScope nXG, please visit https://netally.com/ .

About NetAlly

NetAlly® offers testing you can trust, from your new ally. Our family of network test solutions have been helping network engineers and technicians better deploy, manage, and maintain today’s complex wired and wireless networks for decades. From creating the industry’s first handheld network analyzer in 1993 to being the industry pacesetter – first as Fluke Networks®, then as NETSCOUT® – NetAlly continues to raise the bar for portable network analysis. With tools that include LinkRunner®, OneTouch™, AirCheck™ and more, NetAlly simplifies the complexities of network testing, provides instant visibility for efficient problem resolution, and enables seamless collaboration between site personnel and remote experts. To learn more and see why NetAlly delivers the best in handheld network test visit https://netally.com/ .

