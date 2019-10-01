Replimune to Present at Chardan’s 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immuno-gene therapies derived from its Immulytic™ platform, today announced that Robert Coffin, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Director of Replimune, will present and host one-on-one meetings at Chardan’s 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference being held in New York City. The Company is scheduled to present on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 4:15 PM ET.



About Replimune

Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 to develop the next generation of “oncolytic immune-gene therapies” for the treatment of cancer. Replimune is developing novel, proprietary therapeutics intended to improve the direct cancer-killing effects of selective virus replication and the potency of the immune response to the tumor antigens released. The Company’s Immulytic™ platform is designed to maximize systemic immune activation, in particular to tumor neoantigens, through robust viral-mediated immunogenic tumor cell killing and the delivery of optimal combinations of immune-activating proteins to the tumor and draining lymph nodes. The approach is expected to be highly synergistic with immune checkpoint blockade and other approaches to cancer treatment. Replimune intends to progress these therapies rapidly through clinical development in combination with other immuno-oncology products with complementary mechanisms of action. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com

