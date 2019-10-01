Melissa to Highlight Clean Suite at CRMUG Summit

/EIN News/ -- Data Quality Tool Brings Pristine Data to Dynamics CRM for Better Customer Experience and Omnichannel Marketing Success

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa , a leading provider of global address, name, email, phone, and identity verification solutions, today announced it will feature its Clean Suite toolset, optimized for Microsoft Dynamics CRM®, and data cleansing strategies at the CRMUG Summit, Booth 220, at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee, FL, October 15-18, 2019. Designed to boost the customer experience and omnichannel engagement with immaculate customer data, Clean Suite cleanses, matches, and enriches CRM data, eliminating the difficulties and missed opportunities triggered by stale, deficient, and inaccurate contact information.

Clean Suite autocompletes U.S. and international addresses as they are entered, speeding data entry efficiency while ensuring only verified, standardized data enters the Dynamics CRM platform. The Clean Suite toolset taps into Melissa’s extensive multisource data to find data record inconsistencies; verify names, addresses, phones, and email addresses; and match duplicates – saving hours in data cleanup.

Clean Suite also enriches existing contact records with consumer demographics, business firmographics, and geographic and property elements for improved customer intelligence and better lead scoring. B2B contacts can be enriched from a dataset of 25 million U.S. businesses to return 40+ data points including company contacts, job titles, emails, and phone numbers, as well as SIC/NAICS codes, sales volumes, and more.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

