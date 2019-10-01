Chime Technologies Increases Agent Seats by 85% Year to Date; Sales Expected to Double in 2019

Forward thinking real estate teams across the country turn to Chime’s innovative AI-powered platform to support increased industry demands and deliver unmatched client service

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chime Technologies, an operating system for the real estate industry, today announced significant momentum among real estate teams across the country, noting an 85% increase in agent seats, year to date. This growth is underscored by the increased demands of independent brokerages looking to expand their business and support their growing team of agents. Forward-thinking realtors understand the value of Chime’s innovative AI-powered platform, purpose built for the real estate industry, to effectively generate, manage and nurture leads. With an unwavering commitment to investing in its sales acceleration platform, Chime delivers critical product upgrades monthly and expects to double sales year over year. To learn more about Chime, visit www.chime.me .



To support the company’s significant growth, the sales team more than doubled in 2019, expanding the company’s reach and ability to serve its clients effectively. In addition, to support clients’ increased need for lead qualification tools, Chime is actively working to build integrations with Agentology and Aiva this year to create a seamless lead capture and conversion experience. Once these integrations are complete, Chime customers will be armed with a comprehensive, cost effective sales acceleration platform – from lead generation to conversion – designed to effectively engage and support buyers and sellers further and further down the sales funnel.

With product upgrades delivered monthly, Chime has also consistently and effectively evolved the platform, based on customer feedback, to best meet agents’ growing needs and varying team structures. Significant upgrades year to date include:

Broker Level Lead Routing

ISA team support

Google AMP for Chime IDX - designed to ensure a better online experience through faster load pages, more engaging and easier to read the content.

- designed to ensure a better online experience through faster load pages, more engaging and easier to read the content. Lead routing for multiple vendor roles

Multiple channel online lead gen including Google ppc+ Facebook Dynamic Ads for Real Estate , and a full transparency ad dashboard

, and a full transparency ad dashboard Chime Assistant , an AI powered Chatbot - enabling brokers and real estate teams to capture new leads directly through website chat 24/7. *This feature to be formally released in Q4 2019.

“The real estate industry is evolving, making it more important than ever to arm time strapped agents with the tools needed to more efficiently serve buyers and sellers,” said Mike McGowan, vice president, sales, Chime Technologies. “Our growth this year underscores our keen understanding of these unique needs. We will continue to invest in our platform and our team to best support agents as they look to grow their business and deliver unmatched client service.”



About Chime Technologies

Chime is an all-in-one Sales Acceleration Platform for the real estate industry headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its award-winning productivity suite offers a robust set of features that help real estate professionals and teams of all sizes run and grow their business. Chime Technologies operates as a US subsidiary of Renren, Inc. ( RENN ). For more information, contact info@chime.me or 888-682-4463, or visit www.chime.me/ .

