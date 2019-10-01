Canada’s Premier Immigration Conference Comes to Niagara Falls

CAPIC’s NCIC Will Feature Government and Industry Specialists

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Association of Professional Immigration Consultants (CAPIC) is holding its National Citizenship and Immigration Conference in Niagara Falls from October 2 to 4 at the Marriott Hotel.

The comprehensive two-day conference will convene immigration and citizenship consultants, immigration lawyers, researchers, and academics, from Canada and abroad, to explore related laws and policies through myriad critical lenses.

The conference arrives on the heels of a special September 19 vote that saw the continuance of the current regulator as the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants, which will have extraterritorial authority to pursue unauthorized representatives, thereby strengthening consumer protection and the integrity of the Canadian immigration system.

“The themes of NCIC 2019 are innovation and integration, which is appropriate given that most members voted for a stronger regulatory framework to protect consumers. The high voter turnout on September 19 is a testament to greater member engagement and growing professional awareness, which this year’s conference will reflect in spades.” – Dory Jade, CAPIC CEO.

