Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS) announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Friday, October 25, 2019 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET).  A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on the Company’s website, www.Provident.Bank, by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Press Releases.

Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on October 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company’s third quarter financial results.  Information about the conference call is as follows:

       
Dial-in   (Domestic): 1-888-336-7149
       
    (International): 1-412-902-4175
       
Canada Dial-in   (Toll Free): 1-855-669-9657
       

Internet access to the call will be available (listen only) at www.Provident.Bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on October 25, 2019 until 9:00 a.m. (ET) on November 8, 2019.

       
Replay   (Domestic): 1-877-344-7529
       
    (International): 1-412-317-0088
       
Canada   (Toll Free): 1-855-669-9658
       
Passcode     10135337
       

The call will also be archived on the Company’s website for a period of one year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank.  As of June 30, 2019, the Company reported assets of $9.9 billion.  The Bank currently operates a network of full service branches throughout northern and central New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.

SOURCE:  Provident Financial Services, Inc.

CONTACT:  Investor Relations, 1-732-590-9300

Web Site:  http://www.Provident.Bank

