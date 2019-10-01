Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call
/EIN News/ -- ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS) announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Friday, October 25, 2019 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET). A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on the Company’s website, www.Provident.Bank, by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Press Releases.
Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on October 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company’s third quarter financial results. Information about the conference call is as follows:
|Dial-in
|(Domestic):
|1-888-336-7149
|(International):
|1-412-902-4175
|Canada Dial-in
|(Toll Free):
|1-855-669-9657
Internet access to the call will be available (listen only) at www.Provident.Bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast.
A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on October 25, 2019 until 9:00 a.m. (ET) on November 8, 2019.
|Replay
|(Domestic):
|1-877-344-7529
|(International):
|1-412-317-0088
|Canada
|(Toll Free):
|1-855-669-9658
|Passcode
|10135337
The call will also be archived on the Company’s website for a period of one year.
Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank. As of June 30, 2019, the Company reported assets of $9.9 billion. The Bank currently operates a network of full service branches throughout northern and central New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.
