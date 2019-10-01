Research Finds Audio Trip VR is 3.47 Times Better Than Sex (... at burning calories)

Virtual Reality Institute of Health & Exercise Observes the Impact of Audio Trip’s Full-Body VR Dance Experience on the Human Body

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Do you want to know what’s better than sex? According to new data from the Virtual Reality Institute of Health & Exercise , the VR dance game Audio Trip burns 3.47 times more calories than sex. In fact, it’s the energy equivalent typically observed in activities like aerobics, soccer, or tennis.



“For 20 years, healthcare professionals have been telling the fitness community that video games are the enemy of being physically healthy,” said Aaron Stanton, Director of the VR Health Institute. “That is no longer true. We have new tools with VR and AR that are inherently built around physical movement. VR games — especially those games like Audio Trip that are designed around full body movements like dance — can be as effective a form of cardiovascular exercise as popular sports or going to the gym.”

Developed by Kinemotik Studios , and published by Andromeda Entertainment , Audio Trip is uniquely designed around the idea of full body movement. Choreographed by a professional dancer, Audio Trip engages the player in freeing and exhilarating moves. Audio Trip stands out from most other VR rhythm games by focusing on both upper and lower body movement, simulating the experience of free-form dance. Audio Trip engages the player’s entire body .

“As a dancer who understands the physicality of movement, I was thrilled but not surprised by the VR Institute’s findings,” said Ashley Cooper, founder, former professional dancer, and choreographer of Audio Trip.

Prior to data collection using research grade metabolic equipment, subjects were given the opportunity to practice Audio Trip until they represented average players. Subjects were then asked to play for thirty minute sessions while wearing metabolic equipment to measure the rate of oxygen conversion on a breath-by-breath basis in order to calculate actual calorie consumption during gameplay. Along with calories burned, each player’s MET score was calculated, a unit for measuring the rate the body expends energy independent of weight. On average, Audio Trip had a metabolic rating of 6.94 METs , the energy equivalent typically observed in activities like playing a singles game of professional tennis. And 3.47 times more energy than studies have found are burned in a moment of romance.

“During testing, we observed a peak sustained 5-minute average of 8.51 METs,” said Dr. James Bagley, PhD, chair of the Department of Kinesiology at San Francisco State University, who works with the VR Health Institute. “There’s no doubt that is a substantial amount of exercise. And the fact that Audio Trip activates both upper and lower body muscles during play makes it an appealing way to engage the whole body. We’ve found that players tend to be unaware of how much energy they’re actually burning while playing highly active VR games.”

Published by Andromeda Entertainmen t , Audio Trip is launching in the fall as an Early Access game for Oculus Rift, Rift S, HTC Vive and Windows Mixed Reality. Audio Trip is priced at $19.99. With music that makes you want to get up and move, Audio Trip features tracks from top artists including Lady Gaga, Skrillex, Zedd, and deadmau5. Audio Trip is currently in select VR arcades, via Synthesis VR, SpringboardVR and CTRL-V.

About Kinemotik Studios

Founded in November 2017, Kinemotik Studios is an independent game development company that pushes the limits of virtual reality. Ashley Cooper, an architect and professional dancer, founded Kinemotik Studios and teamed up with Brady Wright, a seasoned VR game developer. Together they create content with the goal of moving people mentally, emotionally, and physically. Their debut title, Audio Trip — is the culmination of this goal and their talent.Visit Kinemotik Studios and follow us @AudioTripVR on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

About Andromeda Entertainment

Founded in January 2019, Andromeda Entertainment is the first publisher to super-serve the growing interest in mindfulness and wellness with transformative content and virtual entertainment experiences. Led by Robin Arnott, experimental game designer and consciousness hacker, with cofounders Heather Ray and John McClellan, Andromeda creates and publishes deep interactive experiences that nourish the mind and body. First out titles include SoundSelf , developed by Andromeda, and Audio Trip developed by Kinemotik Studios, both to be released between 2019 and 2020. Visit us at www.enterandromeda.com . Follow us @enterandromeda on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, & Instagram

