Lice Clinics of America® Launches ‘Schools Without Lice” National Educator Partnership in the Philadelphia area

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, PA, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lice Clinics of America, the world’s largest network of professional urgent care head lice treatment centers, announced they are launching a nationwide program titled ‘Schools Without Lice - National Educator Partnership’ at their three clinic locations in the Philadelphia area. The program’s mission is to assist teachers and school nurses in being better prepared to help students in schools across America stay lice free.

Supplying the most up-to-date information and resources to nurses and educators about prevention and treatment options is key to helping them provide students with quick relief from the stress, fear, embarrassment, and discomfort of a head lice infestation. In addition to offering free access to educational materials, the program includes free lice screenings and treatments for school nurses and teachers.

"Educators are on the front line of just about everything, including head lice exposure. We are thrilled to be launching this new initiative to help local schools and educators in our communities,” said Sharon Rizzuto, owner of Lice Clinics of America - Philly. “A collective 24 million school days nationwide are missed annually due to head lice. With educators already having so much on their plate, our hope is that by providing free educational resources to schools and free lice care for teachers and school nurses they can focus on what they love to do and not worry about contracting head lice."

Since launching Lice Clinics of America (LCA) in 2014, the company has seen explosive growth and now has 330 clinics in 36 countries, with new clinics opening every month. The secret to LCA’s success is its revolutionary technology, the AirAllé, an FDA-cleared medical device. The AirAllé uses heated air to dehydrate lice and nits and is proven to kill hatched lice and more than 99 percent of eggs in a single hour-long treatment.

One in four children under 13 years of age get head lice, and that number is growing as traditional over-the-counter lice treatments are increasingly ineffective. A 2016 study published in the Journal of Medical Entomology found 98 percent of lice in the United States are now resistant to the pesticides these products use. The immune lice are often referred to as “super lice.” Families often battle lice for weeks, failing multiple times as they try to eliminate head lice on their own.

Lice Clinics of America – Philly has three locations in Conshohocken, Chadds Ford, and Downingtown. For more information on the Schools Without Lice program, please visit https://liceclinicphilly.com/swl.

With 330 clinics worldwide in 36 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head lice treatment centers in the world. Its patented FDA-cleared AirAllé device has effectively performed more than 585,000 head lice treatments using heated air. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc., which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

