SourceAmerica celebrates workforce inclusion during National Disability Employment Awareness Month

/EIN News/ -- Vienna, VA, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SourceAmerica® is recognizing businesses and individuals who strive to create a more inclusive workforce during this year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Each October is set aside to focus on increasing awareness about disability employment and acknowledging the contributions of America’s professionals with disabilities. This year’s U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy national theme is “The Right Talent, Right Now.” It highlights the talent people with disabilities have for any job, at any time.

“SourceAmerica and its member nonprofit agencies work year-round to bolster the growth of meaningful and sustainable employment for people with disabilities across the United States,” said SourceAmerica President and CEO Vince Loose. “National Disability Employment Awareness Month is the perfect time to shine a spotlight on how a more inclusive workforce will fuel America’s future.”

Through its products and services, SourceAmerica, an AbilityOne®-authorized enterprise, provides inclusive business solutions. It also supports advocacy activities year-round for policy related to disability employment and the future of work.

SourceAmerica’s national office will host guests from Cameron’s Coffee and Chocolates for a special event on October 2. The shop employs both people with and without intellectual disabilities, creating a dynamic and integrated work environment. Owner Ellen Graham and employees will speak from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EDT, and the event will be livestreamed on SourceAmerica’s Facebook page.

On October 17, SourceAmerica will host member nonprofit agency Professional Contracting Services, Inc. The organization will bring two speakers, both military veterans, to touch on the importance of employment opportunities for people with disabilities. This event will also be livestreamed on SourceAmerica’s Facebook page from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EDT.

Throughout October, SourceAmerica, will share success stories from nonprofit agencies, advocates, and self-advocates on its website and social media channels. Learn more about SourceAmerica’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month on the organization’s website.

About SourceAmerica

Established in 1974, SourceAmerica creates employment opportunities for a skilled and dedicated workforce of people with disabilities. SourceAmerica is the vital link between the federal government and private sector organizations that procure the products and services provided by this exceptional workforce via a network of more than 750 community-based nonprofits. Headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, SourceAmerica provides its nonprofit agency network with business development, contract management, legislative and regulatory assistance, communications and public relations materials, information technology support, engineering and technical assistance, and extensive professional training needed for successful nonprofit management. Visit SourceAmerica.org to learn more, or follow us on Facebook (@SourceAmerica), Twitter (@SourceAmericaUS) and LinkedIn (@SourceAmerica).



# # #

Stephanie Millian SourceAmerica 571-226-4520 smillian@sourceamerica.org



