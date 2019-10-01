Talent Function Celebrates Tenth Anniversary

Commitment to Talent Acquisition Success Spans More Than 170 Client Engagements Across 15+ Countries

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talent Function , a women-owned advisement and consulting firm focused exclusively on talent acquisition, today announced its tenth anniversary. Throughout its 10 years, the firm has consulted to more than 100 clients – 30 percent from F500 companies - across 170+ engagements. Consistent with its long-standing practice of “giving back” to the industry it serves, Talent Function has also donated more than 1,700 pro bono hours to industry events, associations and non-profits.

"Talent Function, capably formed and led by Elaine Orler, has skillfully built a dynamic team of experts that have 'been there, done that' in every aspect of talent acquisition,” said Paul Boyett, Global Head of Talent Acquisition at Corteva. “They are rare in the fact that all of their consultants bring real-world, big-company, and global experience, combined with leading practice project management, consulting methodology, requirements gathering, and technical know-how through partnership with expert level implementation resources. The people at Talent Function are always great to work with, and when I have a project that's mission critical, I always sleep better when I know I have their 'special forces' on my team."

Company founder and CEO, Elaine Orler, said, “There is no more fulfilling work than to have a positive impact on someone’s life. In the last 10 years, this is exactly what Talent Function aimed for and achieved, through our focused advisement and consulting. We have helped define and drive talent acquisition success, improving hiring around the world. Our passion for this industry is going strong and I can’t wait to celebrate our next business milestone.”

Orler started Talent Function in 2009 after working for several other boutique consulting firms focused on recruiting and talent management. She knew talent acquisition technology would create significant competitive advantages for organizations and assembled a team with unprecedented expertise in recruiting best practices.

Su Green, Talent Operations Program Manager at Indeed, shared, “A specifically orchestrated team of creative and analytical recruitment professionals curating the ‘right sheet music’ for each client. Every team member at Talent Function brings a specialized skill to strengthen my ability to not only attract but also hire top talent. Their hand-in-glove partnership and tenacity keeps me playing the right tune.”

“The Talent Function team are the known domain experts in talent acquisition processes, best practices and technology,” said David Reed, Senior Director, HR Operations & Technology, Acxiom. “They have an integrated approach – if you hire them for system enhancements, they seek to understand the process and make it better. If you hire them for process improvement, they’ll help you align the systems to bring the process to life. They are experienced and knowledgeable and I’ve achieved good results for good value on several projects over the years.”

Talent Function is a team of recruiting consultants who help their clients succeed with coherent strategies, leading recruiting technology, best business processes and smooth deployments, to deliver ROI and business performance. The company is also well-known for its popular “capability guides,” which serve as valuable insight for recruiting leaders. More information about Talent Function can be accessed at www.talentfunction.com

