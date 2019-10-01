PDL Announce New Manchester & Edinburgh Offices - Private investigation company opens 2 new UK locations

PDL logo

Established private investigation company PDL has opened new offices in Manchester and Edinburgh to meet growing demand from clients. across the UK.

PDL’s owner and lead detective said “We’re absolutely delighted to be announcing new offices in both Manchester and Edinburgh.” — Peter Torley

MANCHESTER, UK, October 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new Manchester location - Chancery Place, 50 Brown Street - is PDL’s hub for the North ofEngland and North Wales.The new Edinburgh location - Exchange Place 2 - represents PDL moving to a far more centralEdinburgh base, from their previous office on the city’s outskirts.From these modern, centralised bases, PDL’s private detectives are able to host, travel to meet,or arrange walking meetings with both corporate and individual clients with great ease.Peter Torley, PDL’s owner and lead detective said “We’re absolutely delighted to be announcingnew offices in both Manchester and Edinburgh. Between these locations and our London HQ we’re able to provide our high-quality services to clients anywhere in the UK and beyond.”He continued, “Both these office relocations represent a great step forward for us at PDL, bothin terms of the quality of the offices themselves, and moving more centrally within both cities.”Both offices - plus the new London HQ - have been secured via Landmark offices.EndsAbout PDL: PDL is a well-established private investigation company offering a comprehensiverange of services to clients across the UK and worldwide.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.