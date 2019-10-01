Inspira Health Names MDLIVE as Trusted Virtual Healthcare Partner to Provide High Quality, Streamlined Services Throughout Southern New Jersey

The Partnership provides Inspira Health with a comprehensive platform and services to offer its community virtual healthcare with a frictionless user experience through MDLIVE’s virtual health platform

/EIN News/ -- Sunrise, Fla., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDLIVE Inc., an industry-leading virtual healthcare provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Inspira Health (Inspira), one of southern New Jersey’s leading providers of primary, acute and advanced healthcare services. Inspira will leverage MDLIVE’s extensive network of high-quality virtual healthcare solutions, innovative care strategies and virtual health platform to drive improved outcomes for patients while streamlining workflow for providers.

“Inspira’s collaboration with MDLIVE is a testament to our commitment to excellence,” said Thomas Pacek, Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Inspira Health. “We strive to stay at the forefront of superior and efficient healthcare delivery by integrating the most innovative and comprehensive care products and services into our healthcare network. MDLIVE’s hyper-focused culture of care quality, efficiency and affordability will enable us to deliver a more streamlined virtual care experience to both patients and providers.”

Inspira will leverage MDLIVE’s platform to enhance consumer access to convenient and high-quality healthcare. Through this partnership, Inspira will be one of the first health systems to offer patients both asynchronous and synchronous virtual visit options on a single platform. MDLIVE’s comprehensive suite of care services will utilize artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance consumer engagement and streamline provider workflows through features such as Sophie, the artificial intelligence-augmented chatbot that assists with patient registration and triage procedures.

“MDLIVE looks forward to working closely with Inspira to bring a more holistic and convenient healthcare experience to consumers across southern New Jersey at a lower cost,” said Rich Berner, Chief Executive Officer at MDLIVE. “Through MDLIVE’s artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, leading physician network and virtual health platform, we will continue to drive improved virtual care experiences for patients, providers and health systems nationwide.”

About MDLIVE

MDLIVE offers convenient and affordable virtual healthcare services to over 30 million members nationwide. Our network of board certified physicians, dermatologists, therapists and psychiatrists are specially trained in virtual care and are committed to the highest quality treatment and the best possible patient experience. We leverage technology and artificial intelligence to simplify and streamline, connecting our providers and patients whenever and wherever it’s most convenient, often within just minutes. To learn more about our expanding product suite and our partnerships with major health plans, hospital systems and employers, visit www.MDLIVE.com, download our app, or text “Sophie” to MDLIVE (635483) to register.

About Inspira Health

Inspira Health is a charitable nonprofit health care organization and a regional leader in physician training, with approximately 160 medical residents and fellows in nine nationally accredited specialty programs. The system, which traces its roots to 1899, comprises three hospitals, a comprehensive cancer center, several multi-specialty health centers and a total of more than 150 access points. These include urgent care; outpatient imaging and rehabilitation; sleep medicine labs; cardiac testing facilities; digestive health and wound care centers; home care and hospice; and more than 30 primary and specialty physician practices in Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem, Camden and Atlantic counties.

Together with its medical staff of more than 1,300 physicians and other care providers, as well as more than 5,800 employees, Inspira Health provides evidence-based care to help each patient achieve the best possible outcome. Accredited by DNV Healthcare, the system’s clinical and support staffs are focused on providing quality care in a safe environment. For more information about Inspira Health, visit www.InspiraHealthNetwork.org or call 1-800-INSPIRA.

David Schull Russo Partners (858) 717-2310 david.schull@russopartnersllc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.