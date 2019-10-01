PDL Announce New London Office - Private investigation company opens new capital location.

PDL logo

Established private investigation company PDL has opened a new Central London office to meet growing demand for its services from clients nearby

LONDON, UK, October 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The location of the new site - 48 Dover Street - is ideally suited to the strong proportion of PDL’sLondon clients based in Mayfair and Westminster, whilst also being central and accessible to allclients in London and the surrounding areas.The office, which sits between Mayfair and St James, and is served by Green Park andPiccadilly Circus London Underground stations, is open 8:30am - 6pm Monday to Friday.From this centralised base, PDL’s private detectives are able to host, travel to meet, or arrangewalking meetings with both corporate and individual clients with ease.Peter Torley, PDL’s owner and lead detective said “We’re delighted to announce our move toDover Street. This represents a huge growth in numbers of clients based in Mayfair,Westminster and the surrounding areas.”He continued on the subject of PDL’s move and ongoing plans, “By moving our base fromShoreditch to Mayfair, we can better accommodate our clients nearby whilst simultaneouslyestablishing a location more accessible to our clients in general. This efficiency is vital inallowing us to focus on what we do best - good detective work that achieves success for allclients.”EndsAbout PDL: PDL is a well-established private investigation company offering a comprehensiverange of services to clients across the UK and worldwide.



