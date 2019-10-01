PDL Announce New London Office - Private investigation company opens new capital location.
Established private investigation company PDL has opened a new Central London office to meet growing demand for its services from clients nearby
London clients based in Mayfair and Westminster, whilst also being central and accessible to all
clients in London and the surrounding areas.
The office, which sits between Mayfair and St James, and is served by Green Park and
Piccadilly Circus London Underground stations, is open 8:30am - 6pm Monday to Friday.
From this centralised base, PDL’s private detectives are able to host, travel to meet, or arrange
walking meetings with both corporate and individual clients with ease.
Peter Torley, PDL’s owner and lead detective said “We’re delighted to announce our move to
Dover Street. This represents a huge growth in numbers of clients based in Mayfair,
Westminster and the surrounding areas.”
He continued on the subject of PDL’s move and ongoing plans, “By moving our base from
Shoreditch to Mayfair, we can better accommodate our clients nearby whilst simultaneously
establishing a location more accessible to our clients in general. This efficiency is vital in
allowing us to focus on what we do best - good detective work that achieves success for all
clients.”
About PDL: PDL is a well-established private investigation company offering a comprehensive
range of services to clients across the UK and worldwide.
