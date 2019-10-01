Wafer Backgrinding Tape Market Opportunities, 2019-2026 - A $261+ Million Industry by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wafer Backgrinding Tape Market by Type and Wafer Size: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global wafer backgrinding tape market size was valued at $176.29 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $261.42 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026.



The factors such as increase in demand for ultra-thin wafers, rise in need for wafer fabrication, increase in focus toward wafer surface protection during grinding process, and growth in the semiconductor industry boost the growth of the wafer backgrinding tape market globally.



However, increase in shift from non-UV to UV curable backgrinding tapes that increase the overall cost of wafer manufacturing is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increase in investment in wafer fabrication equipment and materials, especially in Korea and China, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.



North America is one of the key contributors to the wafer backgrinding tape market, owing to technological advancements, innovations, and investments in the respective industry. Wide acceptance and usage of semiconductor chips and ICs across North America is due to increase in need for smart technologies and devices. The growth in analysis of large internet-enabled data sets, advancements in sensory technologies, and increase in applications of autonomous devices is expected to boost the wafer backgrinding tape market in the region.



Growth in the semiconductor industry, paired with rise in trends in data processing and power transmission propels the market growth of the U.S. wafer backgrinding tape market. The U.S. is the fastest adopter of wafer backgrinding technology, owing to which the growth of consumer electronics device, upcoming automobile technology such as electric & hybrid vehicles, healthcare monitoring systems, and others is high. Furthermore, increase in disposable income of the people in the U.S. drives the sales of the equipped wafers, chips, and ICs, which further propels the growth of the wafer backgrinding tape market in the region. U.S. has the presence of companies such as Sensera, Microchip, Intel, Maxim, and others, which makes it a lucrative market.



Based on wafer backgrinding analysis, UV curable segment has generated the highest revenue in 2018 followed by non-UV segment, mentioned in the report.



Asia-Pacific has a considerable share in the wafer backgrinding tape market and is expected to be the fastest growing regional segment in the near future, with the highest CAGR. With an increase in demand for high voltage operating devices, organizations across verticals are realizing the importance of driver IC to ensure power management. High demand for automated switching devices and power modules is expected to be the key trend that is anticipated to influence the market growth.



In addition, emerging countries such as India, Philippines, and others are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the wafer backgrinding tape industry. India has a very fast-growing electronics system design manufacturing (ESDM) industry. India also has a strong design base with more than 120 units. According to the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DEITY), nearly 2,000 chips are being designed every year in India and more than 20,000 engineers are working on various aspects of chip design and verification.



The key wafer backgrinding tape market leaders profiled in the report include Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, Minitron Elektron GMBH, Denka Company Limited, Lintec of America Inc., AI Technology, Inc., Force-One Applied Materials Inc., AMC Co, Ltd, and Pantech Tape Co., Ltd.



These key players adopt several strategies such as new product launch and development, acquisition, partnership and collaboration, and business expansion to increase the wafer backgrinding tape market share during the forecast period.



In March 2017, Furukawa Electric developed plasma masked back grind tape, a new type of semiconductor tape, which will help to improve the quality of the semiconductor. This product protects the surface of the wafer during semiconductor wafer back grinding.



In addition, in April 2017, LINTEC launched Back Grinding Tape Laminator RAD-3520F/12 that protects circuit surface of the wafer during the back grinding and thinning process of the semiconductor wafer after circuit formation. This product laminates tapes for protecting the circuit sides of wafer during back grinding or thinning process of wafers.



Based on type, the UV curable segment generated the highest revenue global wafer backgrinding tape market in 2018.

Based on wafer size, the 12-inch segment generated the highest revenue in the market in 2018.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region generated the highest revenue in the market in 2018.

