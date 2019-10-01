HBT Financial Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (“HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln, today announced that it has launched the initial public offering of 8,300,000 shares of its common stock. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1,245,000 shares from HBT at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $17.00 and 19.00 per share. HBT expects to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol “HBT.”



Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Raymond James, Sandler O’Neill + Partners, L.P. and D.A. Davidson & Co. are acting as co-managers.

This proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained by contacting Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., 787 Seventh Ave., 4th Floor, New York, New York 10019, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, or by calling toll free (800) 966-1559 or by email at kbwsyndicatedesk@kbw.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by calling toll free (866) 803-9204.

When available, to obtain a copy of the prospectus free of charge, visit the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov , and search under the registrant’s name, “HBT Financial, Inc.”

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. The banks provide a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 64 branches. As of June 30, 2019, HBT had total assets of $3.2 billion, loans held for investment of $2.2 billion, total deposits of $2.8 billion and stockholders’ equity of $340 million. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back nearly 100 years.

Contact Information

Diane H. Lanier

dlanier@hbtbank.com





