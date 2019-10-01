Microbix Presenting at StableView TECH19 Conference

Meetings with Growth-Oriented Investors, October 3, 2019

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, Microbix®), an innovator of clinical diagnostic materials and quality control medical devices, announces that it will be presenting to investors about Microbix at the StableView TECH19 conference, organized by StableView Asset Management and being held at the Arcadian Court event venue in Toronto, ON, October 3, 2019.

Microbix’s CEO, Cameron Groome, will make a corporate presentation and, with COO Ken Hughes and CFO Jim Currie, will undertake a series of one-on-one meetings with growth company investors during the conference. Microbix’s presentation slides have been posted to the company website at www.microbix.com, along with other business information and its financial disclosures.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix specializes in developing proprietary biological and technology solutions for human health and well-being, with sales now exceeding $1 million per month. It manufactures a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) that support clinical laboratory proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure quality control of clinical diagnostic tests as fully-regulated medical devices. Microbix antigens and QAPs are sold to many customers worldwide, at present primarily to multinational diagnostics companies and laboratory accreditation organizations.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to create other proprietary new products and technologies. Currently it is has two; (1) Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots and (2) LumiSort™ cell-sorting, a technology platform for ultra-rapid and efficient sorting of cells or other particles.

Microbix is a publicly-traded company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

About StableView Asset Management and the Conference

StableView Asset Management (StableView) is a full-service asset and wealth management firm that caters to individual clients and institutional investors. Its investment process focuses on the preservation of wealth and capital, paying as little as possible for investments, reducing risk, and increasing returns. StableView was founded in 2012 and has held an investor conference annually since 2014. Further information about StableView and the TECH19 conference is available from its website at https://stableview.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes “forward-looking information,” as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of StableView Asset Management and its conference, Microbix’s business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its corporate presentation, sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), foreign currency and exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital and raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent the Company’s judgement as of the date of this new release, and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

For further information, please contact Microbix at:

Cameron Groome, CEO

(905) 361-8910 Jim Currie, CFO

(905) 361-8910 Deborah Honig, Investor Relations

Adelaide Capital Markets

(647) 203-8793 ir@microbix.com

