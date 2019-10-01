Alexander Mann Solutions’ New Research Shows Why the Time is Now for Total Talent

Landmark Study with SIA Sheds Light on How Corporates can Hone a New Source of Competitive Advantage

While progress towards Total Talent has been hampered by various factors over the years, a new survey of over 150 global enterprises showed that those organizations with a Total Talent program in place or those considering implementing one within the next two years, outnumbered those with no such plans by a factor of three to one.



This finding is just one revealed in a study released today by Alexander Mann Solutions , a global provider of talent acquisition and management services, in partnership with Staffing Industry Analysts, which sheds light on exactly how an organization can attract, retain and manage a workforce as one entity.

Michael Wachholz, President, Americas at Alexander Mann Solutions commented:

“Forward-thinking organizations can no longer ignore the need to manage both permanent and non-permanent hires as one strategic asset. With continuous demographic and cultural changes in the workforce, tightening labor markets and increased competition for qualified talent, the best companies are beginning to view their contingent and permanent labor force through a single lens. Our study revealed that trendsetting companies who do this well are significantly more likely to view themselves as having the talent they need to achieve their business objectives, and twice as likely to believe that sourcing non-employed workers is a source of competitive advantage compared to the laggards.”

The study, titled “Toward a Total Talent Future,” explains how organizations can strategically leverage their brand, culture and value proposition to attract non-employee talent alongside their employed workforce to become the frontrunners in their respective industries. To do so, they must overcome challenges, including organizational silos, which nearly 75 percent of respondents cited as the biggest barrier to implementing total talent solutions.

In addition to survey data, the research is based on a series of in-depth interviews with global HR, Procurement and workforce professionals to gauge their opinion on talent acquisition and management trends and, in particular, issues relating to the emergence of Total Talent programs.

Barry Asin, President at Staffing Industry Analysts commented:

“On behalf of all of SIA, I would like to thank the survey and interview participants for their contribution to this important topic. We were delighted to work with Alexander Mann Solutions on this research and believe the completed report is particularly timely as the pressure to source skilled talent globally continues to fundamentally change recruitment dynamics. As the report demonstrates, those organizations making progress toward a more integrated and unified Total Talent approach are realizing significantly better talent outcomes and improved business performance. We look forward to continuing to study these important developments in the way organizations source and manage the talent they need.”

About Alexander Mann Solutions

We are Alexander Mann Solutions and we’re passionate about helping companies and individuals fulfil their potential through talent acquisition and management. Today, over 4,500 of our talent acquisition and management experts partner with more than 100 blue-chip organizations, operating in 40 languages, and over 90 countries. We deliver a distinctive blend of outsourcing solutions and - through Talent Collective - a full range of consulting and specialist services. We provide unrivalled experience, capability and thought leadership to help clients attract, engage and retain the talent they need for business success. For more information, visit www.alexandermannsolutions.com

